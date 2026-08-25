ترامب يعيد نشر منشور يدافع عن توم باراك: "أميركا على وشك جني الملايين في الشرق الأوسط والخليج"

As expected, President Trump reposted my tweet below, backing Ambassador Tom Barrack, again
Here's the backstory, because it gives you an idea of how people keep trying to sabotage Trump
• Last year, I interviewed Ambassador and Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack… https://t.co/QBZlVGi16s pic.twitter.com/Fk6mvz0PNm
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 25, 2026
As expected, President Trump reposted my tweet below, backing Ambassador Tom Barrack, again
Here's the backstory, because it gives you an idea of how people keep trying to sabotage Trump
• Last year, I interviewed Ambassador and Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack… https://t.co/QBZlVGi16s pic.twitter.com/Fk6mvz0PNm