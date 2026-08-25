ترامب يعيد نشر منشور يدافع عن توم باراك: "أميركا على وشك جني الملايين في الشرق الأوسط والخليج"

أعاد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب نشر منشور للمعلّق ماريو نوفل، تضمّن دفاعًا عن السفير والمبعوث الرئاسي الخاص توم باراك، وتأكيدًا على أهمية الدور الأميركي في الشرق الأوسط والخليج.



وكان نوفال قد أشار إلى أن ترامب سبق أن دعم باراك رغم الانتقادات التي تعرّض لها من شخصيات يمينية مؤيدة لإسرائيل، والتي اتهمته بأنه لا يتبنى موقفًا مؤيدًا لإسرائيل بما يكفي.



وفي سياق منشوره، لفت نوفل إلى أن ترامب، بدلًا من إقالة باراك، وسّع مسؤولياته قبل تعيينه مبعوثًا رئاسيًا خاصًا هذا العام.



كما أشار إلى مقابلة أجراها مع باراك قبل أيام، تناولت الضربة الإسرائيلية على سوريا، وقال إن تصريحات باراك بشأن ما جرى عرّضته مجددًا لانتقادات من شخصيات مؤيدة لإسرائيل.



ويرى نوفل أن دعم ترامب لباراك يعكس تمسّك الرئيس الأميركي باختيار المسؤولين على أساس الكفاءة والإنجاز، وبنهج "أميركا أولًا"، في وقت تستعد فيه الولايات المتحدة، بحسب المنشور، لتعزيز مصالحها الاقتصادية في المنطقة.

As expected, President Trump reposted my tweet below, backing Ambassador Tom Barrack, again



Here's the backstory, because it gives you an idea of how people keep trying to sabotage Trump



•⁠ ⁠Last year, I interviewed Ambassador and Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack… https://t.co/QBZlVGi16s pic.twitter.com/Fk6mvz0PNm