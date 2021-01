بريطانيا تفرض حجراً صحيّاً لـ10 أيام على القادمين من الإمارات

The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list. From 0400 Tuesday 12 Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE.

International travel restrictions have been updated.



Travellers returning from Dubai must quarantine on arrival in Scotland for 10 days from 4 am on Monday (11th Jan).



Remember, no-one is allowed to travel into or out of Scotland unless it is for an essential purpose.