إشكال كبير على متن طائرة في مطار عربي يؤخر إقلاعها 30 ساعة... لن تصدقوا السبب! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-07-30 | 10:02
مشاهدات عالية
إشكال كبير على متن طائرة في مطار عربي يؤخر إقلاعها 30 ساعة... لن تصدقوا السبب! (فيديو)
إشكال كبير على متن طائرة في مطار عربي يؤخر إقلاعها 30 ساعة... لن تصدقوا السبب! (فيديو)

وقع شجار بين أحد المسافرين ومضيفة طيران على رحلة جوية تابعة لشركة طيران كندا، كانت متجهة من المغرب إلى مونتريال يوم الجمعة الفائت، أدى إلى تأخير إقلاع الطائرة لـ30 ساعة.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو تم التقاطه داخل طائرة إيرباص A330 على الأرض بمطار محمد الخامس الدولي في الدار البيضاء، مضيفة طيران تصرخ على أحد الركاب باللغتين الفرنسية والإنجليزية، وتمت مشاركة الفيديو على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.

وبحسب المعلومات، فإن الراكب طلب الحصول على بطانية قبل أن ينشب الخلاف بسبب هذا الأمر بينه وبين المضيفة، وفق ما نقل موضقع ناشونال بوست.

ويمكن سماع المضيفة تصرخ بالفرنسية: "سوف تتصرف بتهذيب وإلا سننزل! سأخبر الكابتن على الفور. "

ومن ثم بدأت تتحدث بالإنجليزية وقالت: "لا أريد التنمر على طاقمي. على الجميع التصرف بتهذيب"، بينما كانت تشق طريقها إلى الممر وسط صيحات من مختلف الركاب، وتتابع قائلة" "كونوا هادئين! اربطوا أحزمة الأمان وإلا ستنزلون من على متن الطائرة".

وهذا هو ما حدث في النهاية، حيث تم إلغاء الرحلة. وتظهر بيانات رادار الطيران أن الرحلة AC73 كانت تتجه نحو المدرج قبل أن تعود إلى المحطة، ولم تقلع أبدا.

وذكر حساب FL360aero أنه تم استدعاء الشرطة لإبعاد راكبة، وأن المسافرين الآخرين غادروا الطائرة أيضا تضامنا، مما أدى إلى إلغاء الرحلة.

وقالت شركة الطيران في بيان شاركته: "نعتذر لعملائنا ونأسف بشدة لأن تجربتهم كانت أقل بكثير مما كانوا يتوقعونه عند السفر مع طيران كندا".

