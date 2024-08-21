في مشهد لا يُصدق... ظهور 7 "شموس" في سماء الصين! (فيديو)

Seven "suns"🌞appeared in the sky of Chengdu, SW #China's Sichuan on Monday. The stunning phenomenon is likely a result of light refraction and scattering. pic.twitter.com/iN4ejMlbIT
— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) August 20, 2024
Seven "suns"🌞appeared in the sky of Chengdu, SW #China's Sichuan on Monday. The stunning phenomenon is likely a result of light refraction and scattering. pic.twitter.com/iN4ejMlbIT
Recently, seven suns appeared in the sky in Sichuan, China, and the afterglow of the sunset reflected a picturesque sunset.#China 🇨🇳 #sichuan @China_Amb_India @Jingjing_Li pic.twitter.com/edFb9B37My
— 孙松.SunSong (@sunsong0909) August 20, 2024
Recently, seven suns appeared in the sky in Sichuan, China, and the afterglow of the sunset reflected a picturesque sunset.#China 🇨🇳 #sichuan @China_Amb_India @Jingjing_Li pic.twitter.com/edFb9B37My
Seven “suns” appeared in the sky of Chengdu, China.#meteorological #sunset #beautiful #HKeye pic.twitter.com/KWDH4V3w2A
— HKeye (@HKeye_) August 20, 2024
Seven “suns” appeared in the sky of Chengdu, China.#meteorological #sunset #beautiful #HKeye pic.twitter.com/KWDH4V3w2A