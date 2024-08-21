الأخبار
في مشهد لا يُصدق... ظهور 7 "شموس" في سماء الصين! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-08-21 | 08:13
في مشهد لا يُصدق... ظهور 7 "شموس" في سماء الصين! (فيديو)

انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو يكشف ظهور  "7 شموس" في سماء الصين في الوقت عينه.

وفي التفاصيل، كشف المقطع المصوّر ظهور 7 شموس في سماء تشنغدو، في مقاطعة سيتشوان جنوب غرب الصين، يوم الاثنين.
 
وفسر بعض الأشخاص، عبر مواقع التاصل الاجتماعي، هذا الحدث  على أنه ظاهرة مدهشة نتجت عن تشوه الضوء وتشتته عبر الغلاف االجوي، ما يعني أن ما ظهر هو الشمس وانعكاسات عدة لها.

وحتى الساعة لم تُنشر أي مقالات علمية حول الحادثة.

