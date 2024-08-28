الأخبار
بعد اختفاء حسابه على "إكس" لأيام... باسم يوسف يروي تفاصيل القصة الكاملة (صور)

منوعات
2024-08-28 | 04:30
2min
بعد اختفاء حسابه على "إكس" لأيام... باسم يوسف يروي تفاصيل القصة الكاملة (صور)

بعد اختفاء حسابه على "إكس" لأيام... باسم يوسف يروي تفاصيل القصة الكاملة (صور)

أوضح الإعلامي المصري باسم يوسف عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي السبب خلف غيابه عنها لأيام واختفاء حسابه على منصة إكس.

وفي التفاصيل، كتب باسم يوسف تغريدة عبر حسابه على منصة إكس أعلن فيها عودة تفعيل الحساب والأسباب خلف قيامه بتعطيله.

وفي هذا السياق، شرح باسم يوسف أنه تلقى رسائل تضمنت تهديدات عدة حول سلامة أشخاص يعرفهم، كما أن شكوك كانت تراوده حول تعرض الحساب لمحاولات اختراق.

وأشار باسم يوسف إلى أنه لا يكترث عادة لهذا النوع من الرسائل، لكن الموضوع لم يكن متعلقا به فقط بل بسلامة أشخاص آخرين.

كما انتشرت شائعات بعد إغلاق باسم يوسف الحساب، مفادها أن إدارة منصة إكس هي من قامت بهذا الإجراء، الأمر الذي دفعه لنشر بيان توضيحي آخر حيث أوضح أن المنصة غير مسؤولة عن إخفاء الحساب.

وتحدث باسم يوسف عن الضغط النفسي والعصبي الذي عاشه الأخير مع عائلته ما دفعه إلى الابتعاد عن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الفترة الفائتة.

وكان حساب باسم يوسف قد اختفى على منصة إكس يوم 20 آب الفائت كما نفى حينها الإشاعة التي رجحت أن تكون المنصة قد حذفت حسابه. 
 
 
 

