الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
قلبي دقّ
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

حيلة بسيطة تساعدكم على طهي المعكرونة بطريقة سهلة... اتبعوها الآن!

منوعات
2024-09-04 | 15:50
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
حيلة بسيطة تساعدكم على طهي المعكرونة بطريقة سهلة... اتبعوها الآن!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
حيلة بسيطة تساعدكم على طهي المعكرونة بطريقة سهلة... اتبعوها الآن!

حيلة بسيطة تساعدكم على طهي المعكرونة بطريقة سهلة... اتبعوها الآن!

شاركت سيدة في فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها على تيك توك طريقة سهلة لطهي المعكرونة بطريقة ذكية.

واستخدمت السيدة التي تُدعى لورين الميكروويف لطهي المعكرونة بدلاً من استخدام موقد الغاز.

وقالت لورين: "يمكنك طهي المعكرونة إذا وضعتها في وعاء مع الماء المغلي والملح داخل الميكروويف".

وتفاعل المتابعون بشكل كبير وملفت مع مقطع الفيديو الذي نشرته لورين وأشادوا بحيلتها، بينما حذّر البعض الآخر من أهمية التحكم بكمية المعكرونة المستخدمة في الوعاء لتجنب وقوع أي حادث فوضوي في الميكروويف.
 
@laurenscravings COOKING PASTA - THE KITCHEN HACK YOU WISH YOU KNEW SOONER I know, I know … plastic is toxic. But so is the non-stick lining on my pots & pans. Plus everything else that exists these days. Sue me. Honestly, I don’t know why I started doing this … ‘cause it takes no less time than cooking it in a pot on the hob, but it does mean one less pot to wash 😛 and considering I hand wash pots and put every other conceivable item in my dishwasher - this hack makes my laziness self evident 🤣 But trust me, when you cook as much as I do - any shortcut on hand washing is a blessing! PLUS - if you only have access to a microwave, you can still enjoy pasta ❤️ you’re welcome! _____________ #garlic #kitchenhack #kitchenhacks #cookingtips #cookingtip #foodtips #foodtip #cookinghacks #hack #hacks #foodhack #foodhacks ♬ original sound - Lauren’s Cravings
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

بسيطة

تساعدكم

المعكرونة

بطريقة

سهلة...

اتبعوها

الآن!

LBCI التالي
ليلى عبد اللطيف في أول ظهور لها بعد شائعات وفاتها... هذا ما ينتظر شيرين عبد الوهاب ومحمد صلاح! (فيديو)
بعد مشاركتها في أولمبياد باريس... عداءة في مواجهة مع الموت: حبيبها سكب عليها البنزين وهذا ما حصل بعدها!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-06-18

هل تريدون الحفاظ على قرمشة الخس؟ اعتمدوا هذه الحيلة السهلة!

LBCI
عالم الطبخ
2024-09-02

الملوخية بالدجاج وحلوى الأرز بالحليب بطريقة مميزة مع الشيف فادي زغيب (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2024-09-02

الوطني الحر تلقّف بإيجابية موقف جعجع: يمكن للقوات أن تتساهل حول شكليات بسيطة لا تقف عائقاً أمام أهمية انجاز إنتخاب رئيس

LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2024-08-31

هل تريدون خسارة الوزن بطريقة فعالة؟ اتبعوا هذه النصيحة القيّمة!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
13:47

في أميركا... ما حصل مع هذا الرجل صادم والسبب: البعوض؟!

LBCI
منوعات
11:50

ما فعلته هذه العائلة في أحد المطاعم مقزز: هكذا تهرب أفرادها من دفع الفاتورة! (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
09:40

عمرها 99 عاماً... مسنّة تحقق حلمها المنتظر: هكذا تخرجت من المدرسة بمساعدة صديقتها!

LBCI
منوعات
09:34

في إندونيسيا... رجل يواجه نهاية مأساوية: ذهب للاستحمام في النهر وهذا ما حلّ به!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:07

منصوري مطمئن للمصارف المراسلة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:08

بيرم يعلن وزارة العمل وزارة رقمية... إنجاز لم يكلّف الدولة ليرة واحدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:04

وفد "الجمهورية القوية" سلم بيرم كتابا حول العمالة السورية وطلب التشدد في تطبيق أحكام قانون العمل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
11:14

20 مفقودا في غرق مركب في البحر الأبيض المتوسط

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:50

نتنياهو: إسرائيل باقية بمحور فيلادلفيا لحين ضمان عدم استخدامه للتهريب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:46

السياحة اللبنانية في مواجهة التغير المناخي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

مصلحة تركيا ومصر أقوى من الخلاف بينهما

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:41

الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية بالصورة لهذا اليوم... شهيدة واصابات بقصف على الأحياء السكنية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:39

واشنطن مصرّة على ابرام اتفاق الاسرى...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

صفقة الأسرى.. سعي لبلورة حلول للبنود المختلف عليها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

الرياضي يتابع جهوزيته في قطر لبطولة كأس القارات... وانتصارات للبنان في كرة القدم والسلة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:19

في الذكرى الشهرية لانفجار مرفأ بيروت... وقفتان لأهالي الضحايا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:16

موسم انطلاق العام الدراسي... مناهج ترهق الطلاب

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
منوعات
06:54

ضحكته عبرت من شاشة الـLBCI الى قلوب اللبنانيين... لبنان يودع فارس الخوري!

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
08:52

توقيف قاتل شربل حدشيتي

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:56

عائلة شربل حدشيتي طالبت بكشف ملابسات الجريمة..."التقدمي": الحادثة في عهدة القضاء

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:06

سلامة في "سجن الضباط الأربعة" (اللواء)

LBCI
منوعات
07:32

في عيد ميلادها الرابع... حفيدة إيلي صعب تلفت الأنظار والجمهور يشبهها بالأميرات! (فيديو وصور)

LBCI
صحف اليوم
23:50

فجأة… رياض سلامة وراء القضبان! (النهار)

LBCI
فنّ
05:31

جورجينا رودريغيز تحبس الأنفاس على السجادة الحمراء في البندقية... هكذا أطلّت بالأبيض! (صور)

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
06:50

مصدران قضائيان لرويترز: حاكم مصرف لبنان السابق رياض سلامة سيبقى قيد الاحتجاز حتى موعد جلسة محاكمته المقررة الأسبوع المقبل على الأرجح

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More