حيلة بسيطة تساعدكم على طهي المعكرونة بطريقة سهلة... اتبعوها الآن!

@laurenscravings COOKING PASTA - THE KITCHEN HACK YOU WISH YOU KNEW SOONER I know, I know … plastic is toxic. But so is the non-stick lining on my pots & pans. Plus everything else that exists these days. Sue me. Honestly, I don't know why I started doing this … 'cause it takes no less time than cooking it in a pot on the hob, but it does mean one less pot to wash 😛 and considering I hand wash pots and put every other conceivable item in my dishwasher - this hack makes my laziness self evident 🤣 But trust me, when you cook as much as I do - any shortcut on hand washing is a blessing! PLUS - if you only have access to a microwave, you can still enjoy pasta ❤️ you're welcome!