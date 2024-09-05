الأخبار
كويكب صغير كان من المقرر أن يصطدم بالأرض... وفي لحظة غير عادية: "كرة نارية" انفجرت في السماء! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-09-05 | 13:38
مشاهدات عالية
كويكب صغير كان من المقرر أن يصطدم بالأرض... وفي لحظة غير عادية: &quot;كرة نارية&quot; انفجرت في السماء! (فيديو)
2min
كويكب صغير كان من المقرر أن يصطدم بالأرض... وفي لحظة غير عادية: "كرة نارية" انفجرت في السماء! (فيديو)

احترق كويكب صغير كان من المقرر أن يصطدم بالأرض أمس في الغلاف الجوي وأعطى المتفرجين في الفلبين عرضًا مبهرًا.

وتعد الصخرة الفضائية التي يبلغ طولها 3 أقدام تاسع كويكب يتم رصده من الأرض قبل الاصطدام، وفقا لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية.

وتضرب الكويكبات التي يبلغ قطرها بضعة أقدام في كثير من الأحيان ولكن نادرا ما يتم اكتشافها.

وسقط الكويكب باتجاه جزيرة لوزون في الفلبين وفي جزء من الثانية جعل السماء تبدو سوداء اللون كما لو كان وضح النهار، وفق ما نقل موقع ذا صن.

وسجل المراقبون الوميض أثناء مروره عبر الغلاف الجوي، والذي يظهر باللون الأخضر في بعض المقاطع.

والمثير للدهشة أن الغطاء السحابي الناتج عن إعصار ياغي لم يحجبه عن الأنظار.

ومن المتوقع أن الصخرة الفضائية، التي يطلق عليها اسم الكويكب 2024 RW1، دخلت الغلاف الجوي بسرعة 11 ميلًا في الثانية تقريبًا، أو أقل بقليل من 40 ألف ميل في الساعة.

وقال مكتب تنسيق الدفاع الكوكبي التابع لوكالة ناسا إن التأثير "غير الضار" تم اكتشافه بواسطة أجهزة استشعار متعددة.

وأصبحت القدرة على اكتشاف الصخور الفضائية القادمة، وتلك التي قد تسبب أضرارًا للأرض، نقطة محورية لناسا ووكالات الفضاء الأخرى.

منوعات

المقرر

يصطدم

بالأرض...

عادية:

"كرة

نارية"

انفجرت

السماء!

(فيديو)

