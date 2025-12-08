الأخبار
ما عثرا عليه مدفونا تحت الدرج في منزلهما الجدبد صادم... "يجب أن تُكتشف بعد موتي ورحيلي" (فيديو)

منوعات
2025-12-08 | 09:09
مشاهدات عالية
3min
ما عثرا عليه مدفونا تحت الدرج في منزلهما الجدبد صادم... "يجب أن تُكتشف بعد موتي ورحيلي" (فيديو)

صُدمت صديقتان خلال أعمال تجديد منزلهما الجديد بعدما عثرتا على صناديق غامضة مخفية بإحكام خلف لوح خشبي تحت الدرج، لتكتشفا لاحقًا أنها تحتوي على بقايا قصة حب مأساوية دُفنت منذ أكثر من أربعة عقود.

زوه وزاي، اللتان وثّقتا الاكتشاف عبر فيديو على تيك توك، أوضحتا أنهما عثرتا فوق الصناديق على صحف قديمة ورسالة مكتوبة بخط اليد. وعند فتحها، ظهرت نسخة من صحيفة Birmingham Evening Mail تعود إلى الثاني من نيسان عام 1983، ما زاد اللغز تعقيدًا، وفق ما نقل موقع ميرور.

@the2zeds We will pin the wildest answer #houserenovation #investigation #mystery #fyp #romance ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
أما الرسالة، التي يعتقد أنها تعود لشخص يُدعى "مايك"، فكشفت جانبًا مؤلمًا من حياته، إذ كتب فيها: "إن عُثر على هذه الصناديق بعد سنوات، تذكّروا أنها مجرد بقايا قصة حب بدأت بشكل مأساوي وانتهت بشكل مأساوي. لم يكن لدي قلب لأحرقها – لم أستطع. ذكريات 1980/81/82/83 كادت تنهي حياتي. ظننت أنني وجدت الحب – لكنني لم أدرك خطئي إلا عندما دخلت إيفون حياتي."

@the2zeds could this be a love story gone wrong??? #houserenovation #investigation #mystery #fyp #romance ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic
وتتابع الرسالة بشكل مؤلم: "حتى الآن، هذه القطع الصغيرة ذكرى لا أستطيع رميها في القمامة أو في المحرقة، لذا ها هي تُغلّف داخل الجدار (للمرة الثانية!) ويجب أن تُكتشف بعد موتي ورحيلي."

@the2zeds what do we think Mike's story is based on this letter?? #houserenovation #investigation #mystery #fyp #romance ♬ 羽肿 - Windy Hill - 羽肿
وتفاعل المتابعون بقوة مع الفيديو، معبرين عن تأثرهم بالرسالة التي وصفها كثيرون بأنها "مفجعة"، بينما رأى آخرون أن الاكتشاف يشبه "كبسولة زمنية" تحمل بين طياتها قصة حب لم تكتمل.
@the2zeds this letter has left us needing to know more! #houserenovation #investigation #mystery #fyp #romance @J&Z ♬ original sound - Zoh and Zai

