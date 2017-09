Today is a day I was waiting since January,the time when I first apply for those titles. I am really hoping to change the modelling world to a HIGHER level! Its a big honour for me to be a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLES holder! Thank you very much everyone for your support and trust in me in any way 💋🔝😘 #guinnessworldrecord #guinnessworldrecords #worldtallestmodel #worldlongestlegs #longestlegs #ekaterinalisina #legs #longlegs #modelwiththelongestlegs

