LBCI
LBCI

بايدن يقدّم زيلينسكي على أنه "بوتين" وهاريس نائبة بإسم "ترامب"..ترامب: عمل جيّد يا جو! (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2024-07-12 | 00:35
مشاهدات عالية
2min
بايدن يقدّم زيلينسكي على أنه "بوتين" وهاريس نائبة بإسم "ترامب"..ترامب: عمل جيّد يا جو! (فيديو)

ارتكب الرئيس الأميركيّ جو بايدن هفوتين، خلال قِمة لحلف شمال الأطلسيّ، في واشنطن، الاولى، بتقديمه الرئيس الأوكرانيّ فولوديمير زيلينسكي على أنّه "الرئيس بوتين". 

وفي التفاصيل، قال بايدن مخاطبًا الحاضرين في القِمّة: "والآن، أترك الكلام لرئيس أوكرانيا الذي يتمتّع بقدر كبير من الشجاعة والتصميم". وأضاف: "إليكم الرئيس بوتين".
  
لكن سرعان ما صحّح بايدن هفوته، قائلًا: "تركيزي منصبّ بشدّة على هزيمة الرئيس بوتين". 

والهفوة الثانية لبايدن، عندما قدَّم نائبته كامالا هاريس بإسم "ترامب". وقال، ردًا على سؤال عمّا إذا كان بإمكان هاريس التغلب على دونالد ترامب: "لم أكن لأختار نائبة الرئيس ترامب لتكون نائبة للرئيس إذا لم أكن أعتقد منذ البداية أنها مؤهلة لتكون رئيسة لهذا السبب اخترتُها".

وسخر المرشّح الجمهوريّ دونالد ترامب من ذلك، وقال على شبكته "تروث سوشال": "عمل جيّد يا جو!". 
 

