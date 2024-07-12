بايدن يقدّم زيلينسكي على أنه "بوتين" وهاريس نائبة بإسم "ترامب"..ترامب: عمل جيّد يا جو! (فيديو)

"And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine... ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."
- Joe Biden
pic.twitter.com/PFYpqgyZ9N
— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 12, 2024
President Biden Rocks! 2 gaffes in 1 day!
1. "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine... ladies & gentlemen, President PUTIN."😂
2. "I wouldn't have taken TRUMP as Vice President unless she was qualified to be President"😂
Don't miss PRICELESS REACTION of… pic.twitter.com/txbzMxlIbU
— BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) July 12, 2024
