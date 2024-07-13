الأخبار
الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر صورة: استهداف مسؤولَين كبيرَين في حماس

أخبار دولية
2024-07-13 | 08:21
الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر صورة: استهداف مسؤولَين كبيرَين في حماس
أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف مسؤولَين كبيرَين في حركة حماس في غارة في جنوب قطاع غزة، حيث قالت مصادر فلسطينية إنها استهدفت مخيما للنازحين وتسببت بمقتل أكثر من 70 فلسطينيا. 
     
وقال الجيش في بيان "بناء على معلومات استخباراتية دقيقة" نفذ الجيش والقوات الجوية "ضربة في منطقة يختبئ فيها بين المدنيين اثنان من كبار" قادة حماس في خان يونس. وأضاف أن القصف أصاب "منطقة مفتوحة محاطة بالأشجار وعدة مبانٍ وسقائف". وقال الجيش في بيان إنه "استهدف محمد ضيف ورافع سلامة ... وهما من المخططين لمجزرة السابع من تشرين الاول"، من دون ان يوضح ما اذا كانت الضربة قد أدت الى مقتلهما. 
      
ونشر صورة لما يقول إنها للمنطقة التي كان يختبئ فيها كبار قادة حماس. 

