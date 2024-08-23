سادس ثوران بركاني في آيسلندا منذ كانون الأول (فيديو)

🚨🇮🇸 NEW VOLCANO ERUPTS IN ICELAND'S REYKJANES PENINSULA
A new volcanic eruption has hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, marking the sixth eruption in the region since December.
Lava is spewing from a long fissure, illuminating the night sky #Volcano… pic.twitter.com/iFVUXYiur1
— Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) August 23, 2024
