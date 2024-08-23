الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

سادس ثوران بركاني في آيسلندا منذ كانون الأول (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2024-08-23 | 00:36
سادس ثوران بركاني في آيسلندا منذ كانون الأول (فيديو)
2min
سادس ثوران بركاني في آيسلندا منذ كانون الأول (فيديو)

ثار بركان الخميس في شبه جزيرة ريكيانيس في جنوب غرب آيسلاندا وقذف حممه في الهواء وفق ما أعلنت السلطات، وهو سادس ثوران بركاني تشهده البلاد منذ كانون الأول.
     
وقال مكتب الأرصاد الجوية الآيسلندي في بيان إن "ثورانا بدأ في سوندهنوكسياغارود شرق جبل سيلينيافيل". وأضاف أن الثوران البركاني بدأ في الساعة 21,26 (بالتوقيتين المحلي والعالمي) بعد سلسلة زلازل ضربت المنطقة.
     
وذكر مكتب الأرصاد أن طول الشق يقدّر بـ3,9 كيلومترات. وأشار إلى أنه كان لا يزال هناك "نشاط زلزالي كبير" في الطرف الشمالي من الشق بعد أكثر من ساعة على بدء الثوران.
     
وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن قرية غريندافيك القريبة يجري إخلاؤها على غرار ما حصل خلال حالات ثوران بركانية سابقة، لكنها لم تحدد عدد الأشخاص الموجودين فيها. 

أخبار دولية

ثوران

بركاني

آيسلندا

كانون

الأول

(فيديو)

