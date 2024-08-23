الأخبار
حافلة هندية على متنها 40 شخصا سقطت في نهر في نيبال

أخبار دولية
2024-08-23 | 03:22
مشاهدات عالية
حافلة هندية على متنها 40 شخصا سقطت في نهر في نيبال
حافلة هندية على متنها 40 شخصا سقطت في نهر في نيبال

اعلنت وكالة أنباء آسيا الدولية نقلا عن الشرطة في نيبال إن حافلة ركاب هندية على متنها 40 شخصا سقطت في نهر بمنطقة تناهن في نيبال. 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

هندية

متنها

نيبال

الفيليبين لبحارتها: لتفادي البحر الأحمر على خلفية هجمات الحوثيين اليمنيين
وكالة إدارة الكوارث: 13 قتيلا و4,5 ملايين متضرر من فيضانات بنغلادش
مقالات ذات صلة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-08-09

تحطم طائرة على متنها 62 شخصا في البرازيل

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-07-24

تحطم طائرة على متنها 19 شخصًا عند الإقلاع في النيبال

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-07-14

انتشال المزيد من الجثث في النيبال بعد انهيار ارضي إدى إلى سقوط حافلتين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-07-12

فقدان 66 شخصا في انزلاق تربة في النيبال

اخترنا لكم
LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:06

مقتل ستة أشخاص بينهم أربعة أطفال في حريق في صربيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:39

الفيليبين لبحارتها: لتفادي البحر الأحمر على خلفية هجمات الحوثيين اليمنيين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
03:21

وكالة إدارة الكوارث: 13 قتيلا و4,5 ملايين متضرر من فيضانات بنغلادش

LBCI
أخبار دولية
03:18

رئيس الوزراء الهندي يصل إلى كييف في زيارة تاريخية

زوارنا يقرأون الآن
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2024-08-22

قتل ابنه وتوارى عن الأنظار... وشعبة المعلومات كشفت مكان اختبائه وأوقفته

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-07-13

محمد الضيف....نجا من 7 محاولات اغتيال ويتصدر قائمة المطلوبين في إسرائيل

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:36

سادس ثوران بركاني في آيسلندا منذ كانون الأول (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
03:30

بين "عدلا" و"لبيبة"... اختلفت الشخصيات والإبداع واحد: تذكروا معنا شخصيات برزت فيها ليليان نمري على الـLBCI! (فيديو)

بالفيديو
LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
13:46

بعد الكلاب الروبوتية في أوكرانيا... روبوتات بشرية في الصين

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:44

الديمقراطيون يواصلون حملتهم الإنتخابية وأسرى حماس في قلبها

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:42

بن فرحان في العراق في حراك لمنع الفوضى قي المنطقة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:40

إسرائيل خارج نتساريم وفيلادلفيا... شرط عبور المفاوضات

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:39

إحتمالات توسع الحرب تبدو مستبعدة في إسرائيل وسط إصرار نتنياهو على الإستعداد

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:38

الإعتداءات الإسرائيلية بالصورة لهذا اليوم...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

التضليل والتهويل نجما ساحة المعركة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

اللائحة الرمادية نجم ملتقى مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

غلة نصّاب الـinstagram ٣ ملايين دولار إحتيالاً! وعدد الضحايا أكثر من مئة

الأكثر قراءة
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
15:43

جوزيف عطية ينشر فيديو من داخل إحدى الكنائس: فيديو من عرسي!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:46

استدعاء الصحافية كريستيان الجميّل الى التحقيق...

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
04:40

حادث مأساوي...وفاة عائلة بأكملها اثر تدهور سيارة على طريق الأرز - بشري القديمة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:24

غلة نصّاب الـinstagram ٣ ملايين دولار إحتيالاً! وعدد الضحايا أكثر من مئة

LBCI
اقتصاد
02:05

انخفاض في سعر صفيحتي البنزين

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
12:51

"المركز الوطني للجيوفيزياء": هزة أرضية بقوة 3.6 درجات على مقياس ريختر حدد موقعها في البحر مقابل شاطىء الجنوب شعر بها عدد من المواطنين

LBCI
منوعات
13:31

"كلما مشيت تهت أكثر"... ذهب مع إخوته ولم يعد: طفل فُقد لـ 4 أيام في الغابة: "هذا ما كنت أفعله كي لا أموت"!

LBCI
فنّ
02:00

بعد 32 عاماً على عرضه... أين أصبح أنطونيو وراكيل أبطال المسلسل المكسيكي "أنت أو لا أحد" اليوم؟ (صور)

