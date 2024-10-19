إسرائيل تنشر فيديو تزعم أنه للسنوار برفقة عائلته داخل نفق بقطاع غزة قبيل هجوم 7 تشرين الأول

WATCH: The terrorist Yahya Sinwar knew exactly what was going to happen in Gaza on October 7th. The psychopath only cared for himself and his family with food, water, a television screen, and went underground. Sinwar lived as a coward and died as a coward. pic.twitter.com/gR0LZvy64G
— איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 19, 2024
WATCH: The terrorist Yahya Sinwar knew exactly what was going to happen in Gaza on October 7th. The psychopath only cared for himself and his family with food, water, a television screen, and went underground. Sinwar lived as a coward and died as a coward. pic.twitter.com/gR0LZvy64G