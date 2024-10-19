الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار
إسرائيل تنشر فيديو تزعم أنه للسنوار برفقة عائلته داخل نفق بقطاع غزة قبيل هجوم 7 تشرين الأول

أخبار دولية
2024-10-19 | 14:15
إسرائيل تنشر فيديو تزعم أنه للسنوار برفقة عائلته داخل نفق بقطاع غزة قبيل هجوم 7 تشرين الأول

نشر متحدث عسكري في الجيش الإسرائيلي مقطعا مصورا ادعى أنه يظهر رئيس حركة المقاومة الإسلامية (حماس) في غزة يحيى السنوار وأفرادا من عائلته يسيرون داخل نفق بعيد إطلاق معركة طوفان الأقصى في السابع من تشرين الأول.
 
 
 
 
 
 

أخبار دولية

فيديو

للسنوار

برفقة

عائلته

بقطاع

تشرين

الأول

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-10-14

وزارة الصحة بغزة: 42289 شهيدا فلسطينيا و98684 مصابا جراء الهجوم الإسرائيلي على القطاع منذ 7 تشرين الأول

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-10-11

وزارة الصحة بغزة: استشهاد 42126 فلسطينيا وإصابة 98117 جراء الهجوم الإسرائيلي على القطاع منذ 7 تشرين الأول 2023

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-10-09

صحة غزة: استشهاد 42010 فلسطينيين وإصابة 97720 في الهجوم العسكري الإسرائيلي على القطاع منذ 7 تشرين الأول 2023

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-10-07

المستشار الألماني في ذكرى هجوم 7 تشرين الأول: نقف إلى جانب إسرائيل ويجب التصدي لحماس

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:28

الجيش الاسرائيلي: قضينا على رضا عباس عواضة الخبير في مجال الاتصالات اللاسلكية في حزب الله

LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:25

روسيا تعلن إسقاط أكثر من 100 مسيّرة أوكرانية فوق مناطق بينها موسكو

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:21

إصابة 4 رجال إطفاء في هجوم مسيرة أوكرانية على دزيرجينسك بروسيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:53

برابوو سوبيانتو يؤدي اليمين رئيسا لإندونيسيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-10-02

البابا فرنسيس يدعو الى يوم عالمي للصلاة من أجل السلام في 7 تشرين الأول

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:02

مصدر دبلوماسي إقليمي يكشف للـ LBCI وقائع اجتماع مع حماس

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:31

يديعوت أحرونوت: رصد إطلاق 70 صاروخا على الأقل من لبنان باتجاه الجليل الغربي في الرشقة الأخيرة

LBCI
حال الطقس
2024-10-15

متقلب قليلا... إليكم تفاصيل الطقس في لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:18

الـLBCI تواصل جولاتها على مراكز الايواء... هكذا تبدو الصورة من مدرسة التحويطة الرسمية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:16

سلسلة غارات استهدفت بلدات عدة في صور فجر اليوم

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:15

غارات اسرائيلية على النبطية.. وسقوط شهداء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

اهالي رميش...صامدون في قريتِهم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

خارطة الاجراءات الاسرائيلية على الحدود الجنوبية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

لأول مرة .. النيران الإسرائيلية تطال جونية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

في راشيا الفخار الحرب احرقت البساتين وقلوب أصحابها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

الجيش تسلم اللبناني ايهاب سرحان الذي سبق ان اعتقلته اسرائيل

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت تعود الى دائرة الاعتداءات

24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
12:57

مركز الإمام الخميني ينعى معصومة كرباسي مع زوجها رضا عباس عواضة في جونية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:54

أدرعي إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية: عليكم اخلاء هذه المباني وتلك المجاورة لها فورًا

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
10:19

بعد أخبار عن وجود مسلحين في مبنى يملكه في جونية... راغب علامة يوضح: "العقول السوداء تطال ممتلكاتي"

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:58

إستهداف مبنى في شتورا... من هي الشخصية المستهدفة؟ وماذا حصل هناك؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:29

أدرعي: قوات لواء 7 تكشف مخابئ أسلحة وفتحات أنفاق في مجمع مدرسة في جنوب لبنان

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:45

مخابرات الجيش تسلمت بواسطة الصليب الاحمر اللبناني ايهاب سرحان من سكان كفركلا والذي سبق ان اعتقلته قوة اسرائيلية اثناء توغلها في كفركلا واطلقته يوم السبت قرب مركز اليونيفل في اللبونة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
09:02

انذار اسرائيلي لسكان الضاحية - شويفات الأمراء

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:02

مصدر دبلوماسي إقليمي يكشف للـ LBCI وقائع اجتماع مع حماس

Learn More