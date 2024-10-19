إسرائيل تنشر فيديو تزعم أنه للسنوار برفقة عائلته داخل نفق بقطاع غزة قبيل هجوم 7 تشرين الأول

نشر متحدث عسكري في الجيش الإسرائيلي مقطعا مصورا ادعى أنه يظهر رئيس حركة المقاومة الإسلامية (حماس) في غزة يحيى السنوار وأفرادا من عائلته يسيرون داخل نفق بعيد إطلاق معركة طوفان الأقصى في السابع من تشرين الأول.

WATCH: The terrorist Yahya Sinwar knew exactly what was going to happen in Gaza on October 7th. The psychopath only cared for himself and his family with food, water, a television screen, and went underground. Sinwar lived as a coward and died as a coward. pic.twitter.com/gR0LZvy64G