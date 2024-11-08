الأخبار
اصابات في مواجهات بين إسرائيليين وداعمين لفلسطين في امستردام

2024-11-08 | 00:03
4min
اصابات في مواجهات بين إسرائيليين وداعمين لفلسطين في امستردام


ندد رئيس الوزراء الهولندي ونظيره الإسرائيلي الجمعة بهجمات "معادية للسامية" وأعلنت الدولة العبرية أنها سترسل بعثة "إنقاذ"، بعد تعرض مشجعين لنادي كرة قدم من تل أبيب لاعتداءات في ختام مباراة أوروبية في أمستردام ليل الخميس.

وبينما لم تتضح تفاصيل الاشكالات التي وقعت مع المشجعين الإسرائيليين عقب مباراة بين ناديَي مكابي تل أبيب وأياكس أمستردام انتهت بفوز المضيف بخماسية نظيفة، أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن الشرطة أوقفت عشرات الأشخاص خلال اليوم بسبب سلسلة أعمال عنف.

ودان نتانياهو الجمعة "اعتداء معاديا للسامية" على مشجعي كرة قدم إسرائيليين في أمستردام، وذلك في اتصال مع نظيره الهولندي ديك شوف.

وجاء في بيان لمكتب رئيس الوزراء إن "نتانياهو قال إنه ينظر الى الاعتداء المعادي للسامية على مواطنين إسرائيليين مع سبق الإصرار، بمنتهى الجدية، وطلب زيادة الأمن لكامل المجتمع اليهودي في هولندا".

بدوره، ندد شوف ب"اعتداءات معادية للسامية ضد إسرائيليين".

وكتب عبر إكس "تابعت برعب التغطية من أمستردام. اعتداءات غير مقبولة معادية للسامية على إسرائيليين"، مشيرا الى أنه أكد لنتانياهو أن "الجناة سيتمّ تعقبهم وملاحقتهم".

وأمر نتانياهو بإرسال طائرتين إلى أمستردام لإجلاء مشجعي مكابي تل أبيب.

وقال مكتبه في بيان إن "رئيس الوزراء أمر بإرسال طائرتَي إنقاذ على الفور لإنقاذ مواطنينا"، مضيفا أن نتانياهو ينظر إلى "الحادثة المروعة بخطورة بالغة ويطالب الحكومة الهولندية وقوات الأمن الهولندية باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة وسريعة ضد مثيري الشغب وضمان سلامة مواطنينا".

وقال الرئيس الإسرائيلي اسحق هرتسوغ في بيان "نتابع برعب هذا الصباح الصور ومقاطع الفيديو الصادمة التي كنا نأمل بألا نراها مجددا بعد السابع من أكتوبر (تشرين الأول)"، في إشارة الى الهجوم غير المسبوق الذي شنّته حركة حماس على جنوب إسرائيل، وشكّل شرارة اندلاع الحرب في قطاع غزة.

وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه يستعد لإرسال "بعثة إنقاذ" الى أمستردام.

وقال في بيان أنه يتحضر "بشكل فوري لإرسال بعثة إنقاذ بتنسيق مع الحكومة الهولندية"، وذلك "عقب أحداث العنف الصعبة والخطيرة ضد مواطنين إسرائيليين في امستردام وبتوجيهات من المستوى السياسي وبعد تقييم الوضع".

وأوضح أن البعثة ستتألف من "طائرات شحن وستضم طواقم طبية وانقاذ".

وردا على سؤال لوكالة فرانس برس، قالت متحدثة باسم وزارة الداخلية الهولندية إن الطرفين بحثا طلب إسرائيل إرسال طائرتين لإجلاء المشجعين.

وأوضحت أن الوزير كاسبار فيلدكامب تواصل "بشكل عاجل مع نظيره الإسرائيلي عقب الأحداث العنيفة"، مشيرة الى أنه على تواصل "مع نظرائه والوكالات الهولندية المعنية بهذه المسألة (إرسال طائرات إجلاء) ويقوم بتسهيل الأمور بالقدر الممكن".

- 57 موقوفا -
واندلعت اشتباكات خلال الليل في وسط العاصمة عقب المباراة بين أياكس أمستردام ومكابي تل أبيب ضمن منافسات الدوري الأوروبي لكرة القدم.

وأوردت قناة "AT5" المحلية "هناك عدد كبير من مركبات الوحدة المتنقلة وقد تم استدعاء تعزيزات".

وبثت القناة مشاهد تظهر الشرطة وهي ترافق مشجعين إسرائيليين إلى الفندق الذي ينزلون فيه.

وأشارت السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن الى أن "المئات" من المشجعين تعرضوا "لمكمن وتمّ الاعتداء عليهم في أمستردام هذا المساء (الخميس) أثناء مغادرتهم الملعب عقب مباراة".

ونقلت وكالة "انب" عن مسؤول في شرطة أمستردام أنه تم توقيف 57 شخصا خلال اليوم.

وأكد وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر أنه طلب من الحكومة الهولندية توفير الحماية للمشجعين وضمان انتقالهم بشكل آمن من الفندق الى المطار.

وكانت الشرطة الهولندية أعلنت على حسابها في "إكس" الخميس أنها "متأهبة" بعد الإبلاغ عن العديد من الحوادث، بما فيها "انتزاع مجهولين علما فلسطينيا" عن أحد المباني.

وبعد ظهر الخميس، تجمع حوالى 100 مشجع للنادي الإسرائيلي في ساحة دام، محاطين بقوة كبيرة من الشرطة، قبل التوجه إلى ملعب يوهان كرويف في جنوب غرب العاصمة الهولندية.

وكان مخططا في البداية تنظيم مسيرة مؤيدة للفلسطينيين قرب الملعب للتنديد باستضافة النادي الإسرائيلي، لكن بلدية أمستردام طلبت تنظيمها في مكان أبعد قليلا لأسباب أمنية.
 

