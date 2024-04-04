الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
برنامج Ramadan Talk
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

قتلى في "هجوم إرهابي" في ايران

أخبار دولية
2024-04-04 | 00:59
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
قتلى في &quot;هجوم إرهابي&quot; في ايران
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
قتلى في "هجوم إرهابي" في ايران

ذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية اليوم الخميس أن مسلحين يشتبه في أنهم سنة قتلوا ما لا يقل عن 11 من أفراد الأمن الإيرانيين وقُتل منهم 16 مسلحا خلال هجومين على مقرين للحرس الثوري في إقليم سستان وبلوشستان بجنوب شرق البلاد.
 
وذكر التلفزيون الرسمي أن الاشتباكات وقعت الليلة الماضية بين مسلحين من جماعة جيش العدل وقوات الأمن في مدينتي جابهار وراسك.
 
وقال نائب وزير الداخلية مجيد مير أحمدي للتلفزيون الرسمي "فشل الإرهابيون في تحقيق هدفهم المتمثل في الاستيلاء على مقري الحرس 
الثوري في جابهار وراسك".
 
وأفاد التلفزيون الرسمي بأن 10 آخرين من أفراد الأمن أصيبوا أيضا في الاشتباكات التي دارت في الإقليم الفقير الذي تسكنه أغلبية من المسلمين السنة.
 
وتقول جماعة جيش العدل السنية إنها تسعى لنيل حقوق أكبر وظروف معيشية أفضل لأقلية البلوش العرقية في إيران. 
 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

"هجوم

إرهابي"

ايران

LBCI التالي
نائب ألماني من اليمين المتطرف ينفي مزاعم عن ترويجه للدعاية الروسية
طبيب فلسطينيّ أميركيّ ينسحب من لقاء مع بايدن تضامنًا مع غزة
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

إردوغان يدين الهجوم "الهجوم الإرهابي الفظيع" في موسكو: الإرهاب غير مقبول

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

شولتس يدين "الهجوم الإرهابي المروع" في موسكو

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-23

ماكرون "يدين بشدة الهجوم الإرهابي" في روسيا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-03-22

رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية تصف هجوم موسكو بأنه "عمل إرهابي شنيع"

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:08

روسيا تعتقل 3 آخرين على صلة بحادث قاعة الحفلات الموسيقية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:59

الكرملين: روسيا وحلف شمال الأطلسي الآن في "مواجهة مباشرة"

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:33

أسامة حمدان: لا تقدم في محادثات وقف إطلاق النار في غزة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
09:28

اكتشاف مخبأ أسلحة يشتبه في كونه لحماس في بلغاريا

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
امن وقضاء
07:47

قرار لمجلس شورى الدولة بشأن قانون الإجارات

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2024-04-02

روسيا أمام مجلس الأمن: إسرائيل تسعى الى "تأجيج النزاع" بعد الضربة الأخيرة في دمشق

LBCI
أخبار دولية
01:03

ترامب أجرى اتصالا هاتفيا مع ولي العهد السعودي

LBCI
منوعات
16:11

أنجبت طفلتها ثم دفنتها في حديقة وهي حية... آثار الدماء كشفت الحقيقة ومصير الطفلة صادم: "انها أعجوبة"!

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:30

الوضع الانسانيّ الجنوبيّ موضوع البحث في السراي الحكوميّ

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:37

تحالف الإصلاح الانتخابي: التمديد للمجالس البلدية مرفوض والبدائل متوافرة

LBCI
رياضة
13:43

تفاصيل المباراة نصف النهائية لبطولة لبنان لكرة الطائرة بين بطل لبنان الأنوار ونادي البترون

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:40

بيئة الناس في بلدة القليعة ضحية الحرب والسلم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

المصارف تدعو لخطة بديلة لاستعادة الودائع

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:35

جولة خاطفة للمديرة الإقليمية لمنظمة الصحة العالمية… ما سببها؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

الجزء الثاني - من زوّر صلاحية فيتامينات أطفال وباعها إلى الصيدليات؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:28

اسرائيل تواجه تعقيدات مرتبطة باستمرار الحرب والتخطيط لاجتياح رفح

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:23

كم هو عدد القتلى الإيرانيين في سوريا منذ طوفان الأقصى؟

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
امن وقضاء
07:47

قرار لمجلس شورى الدولة بشأن قانون الإجارات

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:58

الحلبي بعد جلسة الحكومة: هذا ما تم الموافقة عليه بشأن امتحانات الشهادتين المتوسطة والثانوية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:21

عطل طرأ على تطبيق واتساب

LBCI
اقتصاد
08:19

بيرم: مجلس الوزراء وافق على رفع الحد الادنى للاجور وزيادة المنح المدرسية في القطاع الخاص

LBCI
فنّ
06:01

الموت يفجع ملكة جمال لبنان السابقة جويل بحلق

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
12:39

مكتب ميقاتي: حملة إعلامية ستنطلق غدا للإساءة إلى رئيس الحكومة وأفراد عائلته

LBCI
منوعات
16:11

أنجبت طفلتها ثم دفنتها في حديقة وهي حية... آثار الدماء كشفت الحقيقة ومصير الطفلة صادم: "انها أعجوبة"!

LBCI
صحف اليوم
00:47

3 احتمالات للرد الإيراني على استهداف قنصليتها بدمشق بحسب مقربين من الحزب لـ "الأنباء الكويتية"

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More