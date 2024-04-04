قتلى في "هجوم إرهابي" في ايران

ذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية اليوم الخميس أن مسلحين يشتبه في أنهم سنة قتلوا ما لا يقل عن 11 من أفراد الأمن الإيرانيين وقُتل منهم 16 مسلحا خلال هجومين على مقرين للحرس الثوري في إقليم سستان وبلوشستان بجنوب شرق البلاد.



وذكر التلفزيون الرسمي أن الاشتباكات وقعت الليلة الماضية بين مسلحين من جماعة جيش العدل وقوات الأمن في مدينتي جابهار وراسك.



وقال نائب وزير الداخلية مجيد مير أحمدي للتلفزيون الرسمي "فشل الإرهابيون في تحقيق هدفهم المتمثل في الاستيلاء على مقري الحرس

الثوري في جابهار وراسك".



وأفاد التلفزيون الرسمي بأن 10 آخرين من أفراد الأمن أصيبوا أيضا في الاشتباكات التي دارت في الإقليم الفقير الذي تسكنه أغلبية من المسلمين السنة.



وتقول جماعة جيش العدل السنية إنها تسعى لنيل حقوق أكبر وظروف معيشية أفضل لأقلية البلوش العرقية في إيران.

#BREAKING Three simultaneous attacks have targeted two IRGC bases in Chabahar and Rask and a police station in Chabahar in southeastern Iran, official news agency IRNA reports. An interior ministry official says two militants have been killed so far. pic.twitter.com/SgyfEfRax0