وفاة رائد الفضاء الأميركي وليام أندرس في حادث تحطم طائرة

توفي رائد الفضاء المتقاعد وليام أندرس، الذي كان أحد أول ثلاثة أشخاص داروا حول القمر، والتقط صورة "شروق الأرض" الشهيرة خلال مهمة أبولو 8 التابعة لإدارة الطيران والفضاء (ناسا) عام 1968، أمس الجمعة في حادث تحطم طائرة صغيرة في ولاية واشنطن عن عمر يناهز 90 عاما.



وأشاد بيل نيلسون، مدير ناسا، بأندرس على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بنشر الصورة الأيقونية للأرض وهي تشرق فوق أفق القمر، قائلا إن الطيار السابق بالقوات الجوية "قدم للإنسانية أحد أقيم الهدايا التي يمكن أن يقدمها رائد فضاء".

In 1968, during Apollo 8, Bill Anders offered to humanity among the deepest of gifts an astronaut can give. He traveled to the threshold of the Moon and helped all of us see something else: ourselves. He embodied the lessons and the purpose of exploration. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/wuCmfHpu3g