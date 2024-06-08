الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

وفاة رائد الفضاء الأميركي وليام أندرس في حادث تحطم طائرة

أخبار دولية
2024-06-08 | 02:06
وفاة رائد الفضاء الأميركي وليام أندرس في حادث تحطم طائرة
وفاة رائد الفضاء الأميركي وليام أندرس في حادث تحطم طائرة

توفي رائد الفضاء المتقاعد وليام أندرس، الذي كان أحد أول ثلاثة أشخاص داروا حول القمر، والتقط صورة "شروق الأرض" الشهيرة خلال مهمة أبولو 8 التابعة لإدارة الطيران والفضاء (ناسا) عام 1968، أمس الجمعة في حادث تحطم طائرة صغيرة في ولاية واشنطن عن عمر يناهز 90 عاما.

وأشاد بيل نيلسون، مدير ناسا، بأندرس على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بنشر الصورة الأيقونية للأرض وهي تشرق فوق أفق القمر، قائلا إن الطيار السابق بالقوات الجوية "قدم للإنسانية أحد أقيم الهدايا التي يمكن أن يقدمها رائد فضاء".

أخبار دولية

وفاة

رائد الفضاء الأميركي

وليام أندرس

تحطم

طائرة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
