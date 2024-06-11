الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

اندلاع حريق في قصر فرساي (فيديو)

أخبار دولية
2024-06-11 | 10:43
اندلاع حريق في قصر فرساي (فيديو)
0min
اندلاع حريق في قصر فرساي (فيديو)

أعلن متحدث باسم قصر فرساي أن حريقا اندلع في القصر اليوم مما أدى إلى إخلائه، قبل أن تتمكن السلطات من السيطرة عليه سريعا.
 

أخبار دولية

حريق

قصر

فرساي

