اندلاع حريق في قصر فرساي (فيديو)

أعلن متحدث باسم قصر فرساي أن حريقا اندلع في القصر اليوم مما أدى إلى إخلائه، قبل أن تتمكن السلطات من السيطرة عليه سريعا.

❗🔥🇫🇷 - The️ iconic Palace of Versailles is currently on fire beneath the city of Paris.



The roof caught fire, prompting the immediate evacuation of visitors and palace staff.



Firefighters are committed to controlling the fire.



The cause of the fire has not yet been… pic.twitter.com/2RHT0fBgvk