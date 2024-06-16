الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن "هدنة تكتيكية يومية" في جنوب قطاع غزة

أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي الأحد أنه سيلتزم في "هدنة تكتيكية في الأنشطة العسكرية" يوميا في قسم من جنوب قطاع غزة خلال ساعات محددة من النهار للسماح بإدخال المساعدات الإنسانية.



وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن "هدنة تكتيكية محلية في الأنشطة العسكرية لأهداف إنسانية ستطبق من الساعة 8,00 إلى الساعة 19,00 كل يوم وحتّى إشعار آخر" انطلاقا من معبر كرم أبو سالم وحتى طريق صلاح الدين ومن ثم شمالا.



The Israel Defense Force has announced that they, alongside the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), will be beginning a Daily Pause in Combat Operations in certain Areas of the Southern Gaza Strip between 8:00am and 7:00pm, in order to allow the… pic.twitter.com/T6S09h56jI