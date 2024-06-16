الأخبار
LBCI
LBCI

الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن "هدنة تكتيكية يومية" في جنوب قطاع غزة

أخبار دولية
2024-06-16 | 00:43
0min
الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن "هدنة تكتيكية يومية" في جنوب قطاع غزة

أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي الأحد أنه سيلتزم في "هدنة تكتيكية في الأنشطة العسكرية" يوميا في قسم من جنوب قطاع غزة خلال ساعات محددة من النهار للسماح بإدخال المساعدات الإنسانية.
     
وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن "هدنة تكتيكية محلية في الأنشطة العسكرية لأهداف إنسانية ستطبق من الساعة 8,00 إلى الساعة 19,00 كل يوم وحتّى إشعار آخر" انطلاقا من معبر كرم أبو سالم وحتى طريق صلاح الدين ومن ثم شمالا.
      

