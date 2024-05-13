الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
فيديو كليبات
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

"شوّهت وجهها"... خبيرة تجميل تكشف: هذه هي الجراحة التجميلية الوحيدة التي أتجنبها! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-05-13 | 02:26
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&quot;شوّهت وجهها&quot;... خبيرة تجميل تكشف: هذه هي الجراحة التجميلية الوحيدة التي أتجنبها! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
"شوّهت وجهها"... خبيرة تجميل تكشف: هذه هي الجراحة التجميلية الوحيدة التي أتجنبها! (فيديو)

"شوّهت وجهها"... خبيرة تجميل تكشف: هذه هي الجراحة التجميلية الوحيدة التي أتجنبها! (فيديو)

كشفت المؤثرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وخبيرة التجميل نسرين كورفيلد سميث عن الإجراء التجميلي الوحيد الذي تتجنب القيام به مرّة أخرى.
 
 
وأثارت سميث الجدل في وقت سابق بعد خضوعها لعملية "عيون القطة" التجميلية والتي قال المستخدمون حينها أنها "شوّهت وجهها".
 
 
وشاركت سميث مقطع فيديو بعد خضوعها للعملية العام الفائت والتي تسببت بظهور كدمات حول عينيها. 
 
 
وانتقد المستخدمون حينها هذا الإجراء التجميلي إذ كتب أحدهم: "يبدو أنها تعاني من حساسية"، كما علّق آخر: "ليس من الطبيعي أن يكون الطبيب متطفلاً إلى هذا الحد".
 
 
وقالت سميث في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر حسابها على تيك توك إنها تعلّق أملاً كبيراً على النزاهة وتفضل عدم القيام باجراءات تجميلية ليست في مصلحة الشخص الآخر.
 
 
وكشفت سميث أنها تجاهلت في وقت سابق 10 أطباء حذروها من إجراء عملية تجميلية في مؤخرتها، مشيرةً إلى اصابتها بصدمة كبيرة بعد رؤيتها للنتائج.
 
 
كما اعترفت سميث أنها أصبحت "مدمنة على إجراء حقن الشفاه التي ساعدتها على تخفيف شعورها بالنقص وعدم الأمان".
 
 
 
 

@aestheticcliniclondon In a sea of injectable providers, my distinct qualifications set me apart. With an extensive background in the field, my years of hands-on experience have led to countless client success stories, reflected in over 700 positive reviews. As a soon-to-be nurse, my approach is rooted in a commitment to your safety and well-being, ensuring every procedure meets the highest ethical standards. With a focus on active listening and understanding, I aim to create a comfortable experience that aligns with your individual aspirations. My practice is built on honest, tailored advice, prioritising treatments that truly benefit you. I place great importance on integrity, often saying "no" when a procedure isn't in your best interest—because your needs come first, always ❤️ #fyp #jawfiller #lipfiller #nonsurgical #liquidnosejob ♬ Sunrise - Official Sound Studio

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

موضة وجمال

وجهها"...

خبيرة

تجميل

تكشف:

الجراحة

التجميلية

الوحيدة

أتجنبها!

(فيديو)

LBCI التالي
في مشهد خاطف للأنفاس... طائرة تهبط اضطراريا من دون عجلات وهذا مصير ركابها!
وصفته بـ "المخيف"... رجل يراقب جارته من النافذة لهذا السبب!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2024-04-10

شابة تثير الجدل وتكشف عن مفهوم الرجال "للجمال الطبيعي": لا يدركون حقيقة عمليات التجميل! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2024-04-12

على أنغام "الورد العربي"... شام ابنة أصالة تكشف عن وشم مميز جدا على ظهرها! (فيديو)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
2024-04-08

بمنتج واحد فقط... فيكتوريا بيكهام تكشف طريقة الحصول على "ماكياج عيون سموكي" مثالي (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2024-04-07

حاولت استخدام السحر للفوز بقلبه... "مادونا" تكشف عن إعجابها بمنتج موسيقي شهير (فيديو)

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
07:07

"شعرت بالنفور من ابني بعد إنجابه وتدهورت علاقتي بزوجي"... هذا ما اعترفت به إعلامية بريطانية!

LBCI
منوعات
06:12

رجل معمّر يستعيد لقبه كأكبر قافز مظلي في العالم وهذه التفاصيل

LBCI
منوعات
05:32

جدال كبير في إحدى العائلات... والسبب كتاب الطبخ؟

LBCI
منوعات
04:57

موعد غرامي ينتهي بطريقة صادمة... ما حصل مع هذه المرأة لم يكن متوقعاً!

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:51

قضية الاعتداء الجنسي على قاصرين تابع... بيان جديد لقوى الأمن

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
03:12

النائب جورج عطالله للـLBCI: جزء من مضمون ورقة بكركي متعلق أوّلًا بسيادة الدولة والأطراف كلّها متفقة على ذلك أمّا ثانيًا فالبحث بالسلاح ولا نقصد سلاح حزب الله وحسب بل السلاح الفلسطينيّ وسلاح الأطراف الاخرى منها لبنانية

LBCI
خبر عاجل
01:46

التحكم المروري: لتوخي الحذر وتخفيف السرعة بسبب تسرب الزيوت على أوتوستراد المتن السريع محلة جورة البلوط

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

هيئة ادارة السير تعلن توفير خدمات جديدة...

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:52

تسابق روسي - صيني على أفريقيا وسط تراجع الدور الفرنسي فيها

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

مبادرة فرنسية تعيد سحر الثقافة إلى الكتاب الورقي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

في يوم التمريض العالمي: كلارا ممرضة وصديقة تعطي من قلبها داخل المستشفى وخارجه

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:30

روجيه فغالي يقدم لقب رالي الربيع لابنه أليكس على طبق من فضة

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:16

حلبة حرب غزة تصل إلى Eurovision

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:10

الكشف عن خطة إسرائيلية جديدة تنص على تشكيل إدارة مدنية في القطاع بمشاركة عربية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:04

لبنانيون عالقون في رفح… فمن هم؟ وهل من أمل في امكانية عبورهم الى مصر؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:00

حملة الأمن العام على محالّ السوريين المخالفين مستمرة بوتيرةٍ متصاعدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
12:47

مقدّمة النشرة المسائيّة 12-05-2024

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

هيئة ادارة السير تعلن توفير خدمات جديدة...

LBCI
فنّ
02:49

بفستان أنيق مع فتحة ساق طويلة... ناديا ابنة كارين رزق الله وفادي شربل تلفت الأنظار في ميلانو (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
12:46

وضعت له السّم في القهوة... امرأة حاولت قتل زوجها وهكذا كشف أمرها!

LBCI
خبر عاجل
01:46

التحكم المروري: لتوخي الحذر وتخفيف السرعة بسبب تسرب الزيوت على أوتوستراد المتن السريع محلة جورة البلوط

LBCI
خبر عاجل
02:13

التحكم المروري: تجمع للشاحنات على طريق عام ضهر البيدر وحركة المرور كثيفة في المحلة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:59

معلومات للـLBCI: مجلس نقابة المحامين في الشمال وفي حضور أربعة من أعضائه أعطى إذن ملاحقة أحد المحامين المشتبه بعلاقته بشبكة الإعتداء الجنسي على قاصرين

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
16:19

احتجاجا على تصرفات مبتز... إقفال باب وساحة كنيسة "سيدة المعونات" في بعلبك

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:51

قضية الاعتداء الجنسي على قاصرين تابع... بيان جديد لقوى الأمن

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More