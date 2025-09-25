الأخبار
بعد المقابلة الأخيرة… براك: أميركا تواصل دعم مساعي لبنان لإعادة بناء دولته...

2025-09-25
كتب المبعوث الأميركي الخاص لسوريا توم براك على إكس: "تواصل الولايات المتحدة الأميركية دعم لبنان في سعيه لإعادة بناء دولته، وتحقيق السلام مع جيرانه، والإستمرار في سعيه لتنفيذ إتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الذي تم توقيعه في تشرين الثاني 2024، بما في ذلك نزع سلاح حزب الله."


