بعد المقابلة الأخيرة… براك: أميركا تواصل دعم مساعي لبنان لإعادة بناء دولته...

The USA continues to support Lebanon’s endeavor to rebuild its own state, find peace with its neighbors, and continue its quest for resolution of its recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement in November of 2024, including the disarmament of Hizballah.
— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) September 25, 2025
