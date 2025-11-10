سيباستيان غوركا: الرئيس عون في موقع يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية ترامب للسلام بالشرق الأوسط

كتب نائب مساعد الرئيس الأميركي لشؤون مكافحة الارهاب سيباستيان غوركا عبر حسابه على "إكس": "الرئيس جوزاف عون هو الزعيم المسيحي للدولة اللبنانية متعددة الطوائف. لقد كان شرفا كبيرا لي أن ألتقي به مجددا مع جون هيرلي، بعد 17 عامًا حين كان مجرد العقيد عون، وكان أحد طلابي في جامعة سيدة اللويزة".



وأضاف: "لقد قطعتَ شوطًا طويلًا يا جوزاف! اليوم هذا القائد هو صديقي، وهو في موقعٍ يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية الرئيس دونالد ترامب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط في إطار اتفاقات أبراهام الجديدة والأوسع. لقد عانى لبنان طويلًا تحت النفوذ الشرير لإيران".

President #JosephAoun is the Christian leader of the multi-confessional state of Lebanon.



I was truly honored to meet him again tonight with @UnderSecTFI John Hurley, after 17 years when he was simply Colonel Aoun, and my student at @NDU_EDU.



You’ve come a long way Joseph!… pic.twitter.com/oT5FhEHbcJ