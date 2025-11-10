الأخبار
سيباستيان غوركا: الرئيس عون في موقع يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية ترامب للسلام بالشرق الأوسط

خبر عاجل
2025-11-10 | 02:50
مشاهدات عالية
0min
سيباستيان غوركا: الرئيس عون في موقع يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية ترامب للسلام بالشرق الأوسط

كتب نائب مساعد الرئيس الأميركي لشؤون مكافحة الارهاب سيباستيان غوركا عبر حسابه على "إكس": "الرئيس جوزاف عون هو الزعيم المسيحي للدولة اللبنانية متعددة الطوائف. لقد كان شرفا كبيرا لي أن ألتقي به مجددا مع جون هيرلي، بعد 17 عامًا حين كان مجرد العقيد عون، وكان أحد طلابي في جامعة سيدة اللويزة".

وأضاف: "لقد قطعتَ شوطًا طويلًا يا جوزاف! اليوم هذا القائد هو صديقي، وهو في موقعٍ يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية الرئيس دونالد ترامب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط في إطار اتفاقات أبراهام الجديدة والأوسع. لقد عانى لبنان طويلًا تحت النفوذ الشرير لإيران".
 

أخبار لبنان

خبر عاجل

غوركا:

الرئيس

يمكنه

المساهمة

تحقيق

ترامب

للسلام

بالشرق

الأوسط

