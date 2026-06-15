أميركا وإيران تتوصلان إلى اتفاق مبدئي لإنهاء الحرب

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in…
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026
Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in…