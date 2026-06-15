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أميركا وإيران تتوصلان إلى اتفاق مبدئي لإنهاء الحرب

خبر عاجل
2026-06-14 | 23:42
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أميركا وإيران تتوصلان إلى اتفاق مبدئي لإنهاء الحرب
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أميركا وإيران تتوصلان إلى اتفاق مبدئي لإنهاء الحرب

أعلن مسؤولون أميركيون وإيرانيون أنهم توصلوا إلى إطار عمل لإنهاء الحرب بين البلدين ورفع الحصار الأميركي المفروض على إيران وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وذلك في اتفاق مبدئي أدى إلى تراجع أسعار النفط لكنه أبقى مصير البرنامج النووي الإيراني مرهونا بمفاوضات لاحقة.

وكتب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب على منصته تروث سوشال عند الساعة 5:30 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي في واشنطن أمس الأحد (2130 بتوقيت غرينتش): "الاتفاق مع جمهورية إيران الإسلامية اكتمل الآن".

وجاء منشوره بعد وقت قصير من إعلان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي تؤدي بلاده دور الوسيط، التوصل إلى اتفاق أيضا.

ومن المقرر توقيع مذكرة التفاهم رسميا يوم الجمعة في سويسرا. ولم تُعرف حتى الآن بنود هذا الاتفاق بالتفصيل.

وقال شريف في منشور على منصة إكس إن "الاتفاق ينص على الإنهاء الفوري والدائم للعمليات العسكرية على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان".

ويُعد لبنان نقطة خلاف في المفاوضات، مع تجاهل إسرائيل وجماعة حزب الله دعوات ترامب وآخرين إلى وقف هجماتهما المتبادلة خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية.

وقالت أمانة المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني في بيان إن الحرب والعمليات العسكرية على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان، ستنتهي بشكل دائم اعتبارا من ليل الاثنين.

ولم يصدر أي تعليق بعد من إسرائيل، التي تقول إنها ليست طرفا في المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.




أخبار دولية

خبر عاجل

وإيران

تتوصلان

اتفاق

مبدئي

لإنهاء

الحرب

LBCI التالي
مجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني: الحرب والعمليات العسكرية على كل الجبهات بما في ذلك لبنان ستنتهي فورا وبشكل دائم
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