"شعور لا يزول"... إليسا في رسالة مؤثرة: لن نسامح لن ننسى أبدًا

Beirut, August 4, 06:07 PM.

Hearts shattered, broken, lost.

It’s a feeling that never goes away, a feeling we’ll always remember.

It’s a scar that will last forever.

But that’s Beirut … a city that will always keep beating.❤️‍🩹

We will never forgive, we will never forget pic.twitter.com/02GwjtUvTV