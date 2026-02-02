الأخبار
"كنت سأنهي حياتي لولا زوجتي ويسوع"… جِلي رول يبكي على مسرح غرامي 2026 في خطاب يهزّ القاعة (فيديو)

2026-02-02 | 06:22
ألقى المغني الأميركي Jelly Roll خطابًا مؤثرًا وشديد الخصوصية، أثناء تسلّمه جائزة أفضل ألبوم كانتري معاصر في حفل "غرامي 2026" عن ألبومه Beautifully Broken.

وظهر جِلي رول متأثرًا إلى حدّ البكاء وهو يصعد إلى المسرح مساء الأحد 1 شباط، موجّهًا شكرًا خاصًا إلى زوجته Bunnie Xo، معتبرًا أنها أنقذت حياته في أحلك فتراته، وفق ما نقل موقع بيبول.

وقال في كلمته، وهو يحاول حبس دموعه: "سيحاولون إنزالي من المسرح، دعوني فقط أقول هذا… أولًا، يا يسوع، أنا أسمعك وأصغي إليك. يا رب، أنا أصغي. وثانيًا، أريد أن أشكر زوجتي الجميلة. لم أكن لأغيّر حياتي من دونك. كنت سأموت أو أنتهي في السجن. كنت سأنتحر لولاكِ ولولا يسوع. أشكرك على ذلك".

ويُعد هذا التتويج محطة مفصلية في مسيرة جِلي رول الفنية، إذ تعكس أعماله الموسيقية في الغالب ماضيه الصعب ورحلته الطويلة نحو التعافي.

وخلال كلمته، تحدّث بصراحة عن المرحلة التي ألهمته كتابة الألبوم، قائلاً: "كان هناك وقت في حياتي كنت فيه محطمًا تمامًا، ولهذا كتبت هذا الألبوم. لم أكن أظن أن لدي أي فرصة. كانت هناك أيام فكّرت فيها بأفكار مظلمة جدًا. كنت إنسانًا سيئًا".

كما استعاد فترة سجنه التي شكّلت نقطة تحوّل في حياته، مضيفًا: "في لحظة من حياتي، لم يكن لدي سوى كتاب مقدّس بهذا الحجم، وراديو بالحجم نفسه، وزنزانة مساحتها ستة أقدام في ثمانية. وكنت أؤمن أن هذين الأمرين قادران على تغيير حياتي. كنت أؤمن أن الموسيقى قادرة على تغيير حياتي، وأن الله قادر على تغيير حياتي".

وتابع قائلاً: "أريد أن أقول للجميع الآن: يسوع للجميع. يسوع لا يملكه حزب سياسي، ولا تملكه أي شركة موسيقى. يسوع هو يسوع، وكل شخص يمكنه أن تكون له علاقة معه. أحبك يا رب".


وتعود علاقة جِلي رول بزوجته بَني إكس أو إلى سنوات سبقت شهرته الواسعة، إذ تقدّم لخطبتها على المسرح في لاس فيغاس عام 2016، قبل أن يكشفا لاحقًا أنهما عقدا قرانهما سرًا في الليلة نفسها داخل مبنى المحكمة.

24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

إنذار إسرائيلي إلى سكان كفر تبنيت وعين قانا...

LBCI
حال الطقس
01:43

منخفض جوي خلال الساعات القادمة… رياح ثم امطار ليلا

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:31

عقيص أعلن عزوفه عن الترشح للإنتخابات: الدفاع عن سيادة القانون والحريات لا يحتاج دائمًا إلى مقعد نيابي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:04

أدرعي: الجيش الإسرائيلي أغار على مستودعات أسلحة تابعة لحزب الله

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
06:39

العثور على جثة امرأة سورية في مجرى النهر الكبير - العريضة

LBCI
فنّ
03:50

تشابيل روان تتجاوز كل الحدود بإطلالة صادمة في غرامي 2026... لن تصدقوا كيف بدت (صور)

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:05

القصر يشهد توترا… ما الذي حصل بين الجيش والمواطنين؟

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
10:22

روابط دعوة وهميّة للانضمام إلى "Group"... قوى الأمن تحذّر من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال الإلكتروني عبر "واتساب"

