27 تشرين الأول 2021 - 09:35
باتابوتيان: متعة حقيقية أن أشارك هذه اللحظة مع العائلة والزملاء

شكر الدكتور أردم باتابوتيان في تغريدة عبر حسابه على تويتر السيد هاشم، القائم بالأعمال في سفارة لبنان في واشنطن، على مجيئه إلى سان دييغو لتقديم وسام الإستحقاق الوطني له.

واعتبر باتابوتيان أنها متعة حقيقية أن يشارك هذه اللحظة مع العائلة والزملاء.

