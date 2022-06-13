أخبار لبنان
13 حزيران 2022 - 15:39
ترسيم الحدود بين هوكستين وفرونتسكا... هذا ما أكدت عليه الأخيرة

ترسيم الحدود بين هوكستين وفرونتسكا... هذا ما أكدت عليه الأخيرة
ترسيم الحدود بين هوكستين وفرونتسكا... هذا ما أكدت عليه الأخيرة
Lebanon News
غرّدت المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة في لبنان يوانا فرونتسكا عبر تويتر قائلة: أجريت مناقشة ملهمة هذا المساء مع كبير مستشاري الولايات المتحدة لأمن الطاقة. الأمم المتحدة تلتزم بدعم ترسيم متفق عليه ومتبادل المنفعة للحدود البحرية بين لبنان وإسرائيل.
