29 أيلول 2022 - 10:22
السفيرة الفرنسية: يمكن للبنان الخروج من أزمته

غردت السفيرة الفرنسية آن غريو بالقول: "يمكن للبنان الخروج من أزمته. الخسائر والديون المتراكمة خلال العقود الماضية يجب أن تُنسب وتتقاسم بطريقة مسؤولة ومنصفة وعادلة". 

واضافت: "إنه تحدٍ، لكن يمكن ويجب القيام به. لقد حان وقت العمل".
