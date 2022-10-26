أخبار لبنان
26 تشرين الأول 2022 - 12:35
شركة انرجيان تعلن البدء بانتاج الغاز في حقل كاريش

أعلنت شركة "إنرجيان" البدء بإنتاج الغاز في حقل كاريش البحري.

وقالت الشركة عبر توتير: "لقد حققنا أول غاز في كاريش، وسيتدفق الغاز من خلال FPSO الفريد الخاص بنا لتقديم منافسة في سوق الطاقة، التنمية المستدامة، وأمن الطاقة للمنطقة وخارجها".
 
