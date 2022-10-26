شركة انرجيان تعلن البدء بانتاج الغاز في حقل كاريش

أعلنت شركة "إنرجيان" البدء بإنتاج الغاز في حقل كاريش البحري.



وقالت الشركة عبر توتير: "لقد حققنا أول غاز في كاريش، وسيتدفق الغاز من خلال FPSO الفريد الخاص بنا لتقديم منافسة في سوق الطاقة، التنمية المستدامة، وأمن الطاقة للمنطقة وخارجها".

CEO @MathiosR & team onboard the FPSO as final processes are carried out to start production of #gas from #karish that will drive competition, #energysecurity and #sustainabledevelopment in the Eastern Mediterranean (2) https://t.co/QNEJE4Fe5I