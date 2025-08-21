براك: ما يحصل خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون

بارك الموفد الأميركيّ توم براك الحكومة اللبنانية وحركة "فتح" على اتفاقهما في شأن نزع السلاح الطوعيّ في مخيمات بيروت.



واعتبر برّاك، في منشور على اكس، أنّ ما حصل هو إنجاز كبير جاء نتيجة الخطوة الجريئة التي اتخذها أخيرًا مجلس الوزراء اللبنانيّ.



وكتب: "إنها خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار، تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون".

وجاء تصريح براك، بُعيد بدء تسليم السلاح الفلسطينيّ للجيش اللبنانيّ في مخيم برج البراجنة في بيروت.

