أخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
Live
فيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows العروض
English
تشاهدون الآن
وجعة راس
إشترك
Live
close
أخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
رياضة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

براك: ما يحصل خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون

أخبار لبنان
2025-08-21 | 11:52
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
براك: ما يحصل خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
براك: ما يحصل خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون

بارك الموفد الأميركيّ توم براك الحكومة اللبنانية وحركة "فتح" على اتفاقهما في شأن نزع السلاح الطوعيّ في مخيمات بيروت.

واعتبر برّاك، في منشور على اكس، أنّ ما حصل هو إنجاز كبير جاء نتيجة الخطوة الجريئة التي اتخذها أخيرًا مجلس الوزراء اللبنانيّ.

وكتب: "إنها خطوة تاريخية نحو الوحدة والاستقرار، تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون".
 
وجاء تصريح براك، بُعيد بدء تسليم السلاح الفلسطينيّ للجيش اللبنانيّ في مخيم برج البراجنة في بيروت.

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

تاريخية

الوحدة

والاستقرار

تُظهر

التزامًا

حقيقيًا

بالسلام

والتعاون

LBCI التالي
جلسة مجلس الوزراء المقبلة لبحث خطة الجيش في ملف حصرية السلاح (اللواء)
الأمن العام: توقيف جميع العسكريين المولجين استلام التدابير العدلية على خلفية مغادرة لبناني لبنان عبر المطار وفي حقه بلاغ بحث وتحر
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-06-15

رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية: تحدثت مع نتنياهو وأكدت مجددا التزامنا بالسلام والاستقرار والجهود الدبلوماسية نحو خفض التصعيد

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-08-08

دويهي: ٥ و٧ آب انتصار للدولة وقرار نزع السلاح غير الشرعي خطوة سيادية تاريخية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-08-01

وزير العدل: إقرار قانون استقلالية القضاء خطوة مفصلية تحمّل القضاة مسؤولية تاريخية

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-06-29

الموفد الاميركيّ براك: الشرع لا يكره إسرائيل ويريد السلام وأعتقد بأنّ الأمر نفسه سيحصل مع لبنان

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
14:03

إكسيوس: إدارة ترامب طلبت من إسرائيل تقليص العمل العسكريّ "غير العاجل" في لبنان

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
14:02

الامن العام: تسليم فلسطيني يحمل هوية العدو دخل بشكل غير شرعي إلى لبنان في تموز 2024 الى الصليب الاحمر الدولي

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:56

تحرير طفلة لبنانية في جرد بلدة القصر – الهرمل بعد خطفها من منطقة خلدة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:38

الموسوي: تسليم إسرائيلي للعدو يطرح شكوكا حول عدم استفادة السلطة من الفرصة لإتمام عملية تبادل مع الطرف الآخر

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2025-04-20

طفل "أكرم من مين" رافاييل أسعد في الفوروم مرة جديدة... تجربة ترفيهية مذهلة في Game On! (فيديو)

LBCI
فنّ
2025-07-11

آدم يُطلق"يا حلو"... أغنية مميزة وكليب بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2025-08-06

منتخب لبنان لكرة السلة في مواجهة المنتخب القطري ضمن بطولة كأس آسيا... ترقبوا المباراة بعد قليل عبر شاشة الـLB2

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-08-17

قناة المسيرة التابعة للحوثيين نقلًا عن مصدر في الدفاع المدنيّ: عدوان استهدف محطة كهرباء في جنوب العاصمة اليمنية

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:38

المكيّفات تغزو بيوت الجبل في لبنان

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

وفاة ألطف قاضي في العالم

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

لبنان يعزز سلامة الطيران الشراعي إنشاء اتحاد وتحديث القوانين بعد حوادث متكررة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:32

خطوتان في الإتجاه الصحيح لمصرف لبنان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:12

إسرائيل تستعد لحرب محتملة مع إيران: صواريخ ومقاتلات وتحديات مالية وأمنية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:10

من هو صالح ابو حسين الذي تسلّمته اسرائيل من لبنان؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:00

مخيم برج البراجنة يشهد عملية تسليم السلاح للجيش

LBCI
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
12:45

مقدّمة النشرة المسائيّة 21-08-2025

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
11:45

الجيش اللبناني يتسلّم السلاح الفلسطيني من مخيّم برج البراجنة...والعملية وُصفت بـ"السلسة"

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:20

جريمة تهز بلدة مجدليا-زغرتا... طعنت زوجها داخل منزلهما

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:34

خطوتان أساسيتان من مصرف لبنان نحو تعزيز الثقة المالية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
01:32

وفاة شخص وجرح آخر إثر سقوطهما من مبنى في الصفرا

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:54

نفذ عمليات سرقة من داخل شركات ومنازل وشعبة المعلومات تلقي القبض عليه

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
10:21

المشهد من مخيّم برج البراجنة قبيل بدء تسليم السلاح الفلسطيني للجيش

LBCI
خبر عاجل
06:15

مكتب نتنياهو يعلن إعادة الإسرائيلي صالح أبو حسين الذي كان محتجزًا في لبنان عبر رأس الناقورة بعد مفاوضات في الأشهر الأخيرة بمساعدة الصليب الأحمر

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
02:14

طقس نهاية الأسبوع... هذه تفاصيله

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:42

معلومات للـLBCI: من المرتقب أن تبدأ في السادسة مساءً عملية تسليم السلاح الفلسطينيّ من مخيم برج البراجنة وتشمل الأسلحة المتوسطة والثقيلة

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More