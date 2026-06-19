سفير إسرائيل لدى الولايات المتحدة: إسرائيل تلتزم بالاتفاق إذا لم يخالف حزب الله

أكّد سفير إسرائيل لدى الولايات المتحدة يحيئيل ليتر أنّ إسرائيل تلتزم باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المبرم بينها وبين لبنان والولايات المتحدة.

وقال: “إذا لم يخالف حزب الله الاتفاق، فسيظل ساريًا”.

ورأى أنّ إسرائيل تحتفظ، بجميع الأحوال، بحقها في الرد على أيّ “هجمات تستهدفها، وفي إحباط أي تهديدات لأراضيها ومواطنيها وجنودها”.

Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the US.



If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept.



Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its…