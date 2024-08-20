"شعرت بالخوف"... رجل يعثر على مفاجأة صادمة في علية منزله المهجورة: ما القصة؟

So, this morning I went into the garage and noticed the attic was wide open. We don’t use it and it’s a heavy panel, so I was freaked out already but trying to play it cool for my kid.
But tell me why my 5yo stared straight into the darkness and said “a man lives there.”
— Loppy Rae 💖 (@LoppyRae) August 19, 2024
