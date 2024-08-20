الأخبار
"شعرت بالخوف"... رجل يعثر على مفاجأة صادمة في علية منزله المهجورة: ما القصة؟

منوعات
2024-08-20 | 13:23
مشاهدات عالية
2min
"شعرت بالخوف"... رجل يعثر على مفاجأة صادمة في علية منزله المهجورة: ما القصة؟

"شعرت بالخوف"... رجل يعثر على مفاجأة صادمة في علية منزله المهجورة: ما القصة؟

عثر رجل على مفاجأة صادمة داخل علية منزله المهجورة، بعدما اعتقد ابنه البالغ من العمر 5 سنوات أن أحد الأشخاص يعيش فيها.

وكتب الرجل في منشور عبر حسابه على إكس: "ذهبت في الصباح إلى المرآب ورأيت العلية مفتوحة على مصراعيها، نحن لا نستخدمها لذلك شعرت بالخوف"، مضيفاً: "لاحظت وجود بصمة يد داكنة في المكان".

وأرفق الرجل المنشور بصورة للعلية وبصمة اليد، قبل أن يكشف تحديثات إضافية بعد عثوره على علامات مخالب على السقف.

وشارك المتابعون قصصهم المماثلة مع الرجل، لافتين إلى أن "هذه خدعة يستخدمها الأشخاص الذين يتسللون إلى المنازل عندما يترك الناس أبواب المرآب مفتوحة لوقت طويل".
 


المصدر
 

