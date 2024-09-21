الأخبار
نجمة موقع إباحي للبالغين تدعم ترامب بطريقة فاضحة... إليكم تفاصيل ما حصل! (فيديو)

منوعات
2024-09-21 | 11:00
مشاهدات عالية
قامت نجمة موقع للبالغين "أونلي فانز" الأميركية آفا لويز بخطوة جريئة وغير متوقعة حيث كشفت عن صدرها خلال تجمع الحشود أثناء خطاب المرشح الجمهوري للرئاسة الأميركية دونالد ترامب.

وفي التفاصيل، اجتاح اسم الشابة العشرينية لويز مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عقب تصرفها الصادم ضمن حملة لجمع التبرعات تحمل اسم "Tits for Trump"، حيث عرّت الشابة الجزء العلوي من جسدها أمام مؤيدي ترامب.

وفي هذا السياق، قام ضابط شرطة على الفور باستدعاء آفا وصديقها الأمر الذي أجبرها على المغادرة والخضوع للتحقيق.

وادّعت لويز أن الشرطة كانت تحاول توجيه اتهامات لها، مشيرة إلى أن الضباط كانوا غاضبين للغاية بسبب ما قامت به، وقالت إن عناصر الخدمة السرية في المكان كانوا أكثر تعاطفا كما إنهم أقنعوا الشرطي بالسماح لهما بالمغادرة.

كذلك شرحت لويز أنها تبرعت للحملة بعد مغادرتها وذلك بهدف التعويض لترامب "مقابل كل المتاعب التي كانت سببًا في حدوثها"، وكشفت لويز أنها استخدمت موقع OnlyFans على مدار الأشهر الفائتة لجمع الأموال لصالح دونالد ترامب وحملاته.

وادّعت لويز أنها تدعم ترامب بسبب "القيم التجارية المشتركة بينهما"، معتبرة أن "ترامب كان رجل أعمال، وبدورها هي سيدة أعمال... فهي تبيع المحتوى الفاضح أما هو فيبيع الحلم الأميركي".
 
 

