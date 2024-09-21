نجمة موقع إباحي للبالغين تدعم ترامب بطريقة فاضحة... إليكم تفاصيل ما حصل! (فيديو)

NEW: The OF model who went viral for flashing the 'Portal' in New York City, flashes "for Trump" at his Long Island rally.



26-year-old Ava Louise says the stunt was a part of her "T*ts for Trump" fundraising effort.



"After I left, I donated money to Trump for all the hassle I… https://t.co/gyXCZWylHu pic.twitter.com/H7PWibucCZ