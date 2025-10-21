الأخبار
في مشهد مخيف... إعصار نادر يضرب بلدة قرب باريس: "إنه عنف نادر" (فيديو)

منوعات
2025-10-21 | 08:39
مشاهدات عالية
2min
في مشهد مخيف... إعصار نادر يضرب بلدة قرب باريس: "إنه عنف نادر" (فيديو)

لقي شخص مصرعه وأُصيب أربعة آخرون بجروح حرجة بعد أن ضرب إعصار نادر بلدة إرمون (Ermont) الواقعة في منطقة فال دواز (Val d’Oise)، على بُعد حوالي 21 كلم شمال شرق باريس، يوم الاثنين.

وأدى الإعصار، الذي وصفه وزير الداخلية الفرنسي لوران نونيز بأنه "بعنف نادر"، إلى سقوط ثلاث رافعات بناء، إحداها تحطّمت فوق عيادة طبية، ما تسبب بأضرار جسيمة، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وأوضح المدّعي العام الإقليمي غيرك لو براس أن الضحية هو عامل بناء يبلغ من العمر 23 عامًا.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة الرياح العنيفة وهي تسقط الرافعات فوق المباني، بما في ذلك أحد المجمعات السكنية، بينما تم اقتلاع العديد من الأسطح، وانقلاب السيارات، وانقطاع الكهرباء في مناطق واسعة.

وتم حشد حوالي 80 عنصرًا من رجال الإطفاء، و50 شرطيًا، و20 فردًا من خدمة الطوارئ الطبية (SAMU) لتقديم المساعدة للسكان المتضررين.

كما تم تفعيل "الخطة البيضاء" في مستشفى سيمون فايل (Simone-Veil) في بلدة أوبرون (Éaubonne)، وهي خطة طوارئ تسمح للمستشفى باتخاذ إجراءات استثنائية لمواجهة تدفق عدد كبير من المصابين.
 

منوعات

مخيف...

إعصار

باريس:

"إنه

نادر"

(فيديو)

