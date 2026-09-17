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بعد 13 عاماً برفقة عائلة أوباما… وفاة "صاني" كلبة البيت الأبيض المحبوبة (صورة)

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2026-09-17 | 07:14
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بعد 13 عاماً برفقة عائلة أوباما… وفاة &quot;صاني&quot; كلبة البيت الأبيض المحبوبة (صورة)
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بعد 13 عاماً برفقة عائلة أوباما… وفاة "صاني" كلبة البيت الأبيض المحبوبة (صورة)

أعلن الرئيس الأميركي السابق باراك أوباما وفاة كلبته "صاني"، التي عاشت مع عائلته لمدة 13 عاماً، واصفاً إياها بأنّها كانت فرداً عزيزاً من العائلة ورفيقة وفية بقيت إلى جانبهم طوال تلك السنوات.

وقال أوباما في منشور عبر منصة "إكس" إنّ العائلة وقعت في حب "صاني" فور انضمامها إليها عام 2013، مع بداية ولايته الرئاسية الثانية. ووصفها بأنّها كانت تتمتع بطاقة لا تنفد، وتحب اللعب والجري، مضيفاً أنّها كانت تحب ابنتيه ساشا وماليا، كما كانت تتبع أفراد فريق العمل في بعض الأحيان.

وكانت "صاني" واحدة من كلبين من فصيلة كلب الماء البرتغالي عاشا مع عائلة أوباما في البيت الأبيض، إلى جانب "بو" الذي انضم إلى العائلة عام 2009 كهدية لابنتيه، وذلك قبل نفوقه عام 2021.
 
وخلال سنواتها في البيت الأبيض، شاركت "صاني" في عدد من المناسبات الرسمية، والتقت أطفالاً خلال احتفالات عيد الميلاد، إضافة إلى شخصيات دولية بارزة، من بينهم البابا فرنسيس خلال زيارته للبيت الأبيض عام 2015.

ووصف أوباما كلبته الراحلة بأنّها كانت "وفية وحلوة ودائماً مستعدة للمغامرة"، مؤكداً أنّ العائلة ستفتقدها كثيراً، وأنّها أصبحت الآن إلى جانب "شقيقها الأكبر" بو.
 
وتأتي وفاة "صاني" في ظل تقليد طويل لرؤساء الولايات المتحدة في تربية الحيوانات الأليفة داخل البيت الأبيض، إذ يُعتقد أنّ دونالد ترامب هو الرئيس الأميركي الوحيد خلال المئة عام الماضية الذي لم يقتنِ حيواناً أليفاً خلال فترة رئاسته.
 
 
 

منوعات

الرئيس الأميركي السابق

باراك أوباما

وفاة

نفوق

كلب

صاني

البيت الأبيض

حيوان أليف.

الجليد يذوب والبحار ترتفع… 11.3 تريليون طن مفقودة خلال 50 عامًا!
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