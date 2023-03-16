News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Middle East
2023-03-16 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said on Thursday that he would welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost troop numbers in the Middle Eastern country, suggesting Russia's military presence there should become permanent.
When Russia intervened in the Syrian Civil War in 2015, it helped tip the balance in Assad's favor, ensuring the Syrian leader's survival despite Western demands that he be toppled.
Assad, who met President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, has supported Russia's war in Ukraine and told Russia's state news agency RIA that Damascus recognizes the territories claimed by Russia in Ukraine.
Syria, Assad said, would welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost Russian troop numbers - and said they need not be temporary.
"We think that expanding the Russian presence in Syria is a good thing," Assad told RIA in an interview. "Russia's military presence in any country should not be based on anything temporary."
"We believe that if Russia has the desire to expand bases or increase their number, it is a technical or logistical issue."
Assad's years as president have been defined by the conflict that began in 2011 with peaceful protests before spiraling into a multi-sided conflict that has fractured the Middle Eastern country and drawn in foreign friends and enemies.
He has stitched much of his state back together with the help of Russia and Iran, aided by the fact that his allies were always more committed to his survival than his enemies were to his defeat.
Alongside the Hmeimim air base, from which Russia launches air strikes in support of Assad, Moscow also controls the Tartus naval facility in Syria, its only naval foothold in the Mediterranean, in use since the days of the Soviet Union.
Russia's defense ministry said in January that Russia and Syria had restored the al-Jarrah military air base in Syria's north to be jointly used. The small base east of Aleppo was recaptured from Islamic State fighters in 2017.
In Moscow, Assad thanked Putin for the help Russia had given to Syria after a devastating earthquake and praised the Kremlin chief for his support of Syrian unity.
Syria stood beside Russia on the issue of Ukraine, Assad said.
"Because this is my first visit since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, I would like to repeat the Syrian position in support of this special operation," Assad told Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript.
Syria recognizes the territories of Ukraine which Russia has seized as Russian, Assad said.
"I say that these are Russian territories, and even if the war had not happened, these are historically Russian territories," Assad told RIA.
Russia has claimed around a fifth of Ukraine and says the lands are now part of Russia. Ukraine says it will fight until every last Russian soldier is ejected from Ukraine. The West says the annexation of Ukrainian territory is illegal.
Assad said Russia and Syria planned to sign an agreement on economic cooperation in the coming weeks.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Syria
Russia
More
Troops
Assad
Putin
Bases
Western
Demands
Next
No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
Putin set to host Syrian leader Assad at the Kremlin
World
2023-03-15
Putin set to host Syrian leader Assad at the Kremlin
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
Middle East
2023-03-15
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
0
World
2023-03-07
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
2023-03-07
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:20
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
Middle East
10:20
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
0
Middle East
10:11
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
Middle East
10:11
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
0
Middle East
08:38
Netanyahu visits Berlin for talks as crisis festers back home
Middle East
08:38
Netanyahu visits Berlin for talks as crisis festers back home
0
Middle East
08:34
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
Middle East
08:34
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
Middle East
2023-02-17
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Lebanon News
08:50
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
0
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
7
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
8
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store