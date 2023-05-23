9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran

2023-05-23 | 09:37
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran
0min
9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran

Nine people were injured in a fire at Eshtehard industrial town located 100 km west of Tehran, the semi-official Young Journalists' Club news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemicals reactor," the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was dispatched to the area.
 

