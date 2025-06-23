الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
مباشر عند الساعة الثالثة
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
رياضة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

بعد أكثر من 20 سنة من العمل... نشر أولى صور مرصد "فيرا روبين" لمجرات بعيدة ومناطق تكوّنت فيها النجوم

علوم وتكنولوجيا
2025-06-23 | 06:17
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
بعد أكثر من 20 سنة من العمل... نشر أولى صور مرصد &quot;فيرا روبين&quot; لمجرات بعيدة ومناطق تكوّنت فيها النجوم
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
بعد أكثر من 20 سنة من العمل... نشر أولى صور مرصد "فيرا روبين" لمجرات بعيدة ومناطق تكوّنت فيها النجوم

نشر فريق مرصد "فيرا روبين" في تشيلي الاثنين أولى الصور التي التقطها المرصد لمناظر خلابة لمجرات بعيدة ومناطق تكوّنت فيها النجوم.

ويقع هذا التلسكوب العملاق المموّل من المؤسسة الوطنية للعلوم ووزارة الطاقة الأميركية، في تشيلي، وهو موقع مثالي لمراقبة الكون بفضل انخفاض غطائه السحابي ومناخه الجاف.

وبعد أكثر من 20 سنة من العمل، نشر المرصد أولى صوره، بينها صورة لسديم تريفيد وسديم البحيرة، على بُعد آلاف السنين الضوئية من الأرض. وتشكّل الصورة الوردية الزاهية على خلفية برتقالية مائلة إلى الأحمر نتاج 678 صورة التُقطت على مدار سبع ساعات.

وتظهر الصورة هاتين الحاضنتين النجميتين داخل مجرتنا درب التبانة بتفاصيل غير مسبوقة، كاشفة بوضوح عن سمات لم تُرصد من قبل.

وتُظهر صورة أخرى مشهدا مذهلا لعنقود العذراء المجري. كما نشر فريق المرصد فيديو بعنوان "صندوق الكنز الكوني"، يبدأ بلقطة مقربة لمجرتين، ويظهر تدريجيا نحو 10 ملايين مجرة أخرى.

وقال المسؤول عن سياسات العلوم والتكنولوجيا في البيت الأبيض مايكل كراتسيوس إنّ "مرصد روبين هو استثمار في مستقبلنا، إذ يضع أسس المعرفة التي سيبني عليها أبناؤنا بفخر المستقبل".

ويتميّز المرصد المزوّد بتلسكوب قطره 8,4 أمتار وأكبر كاميرا فلكية صُنعت على الإطلاق في العالم، بنظام قوي لمعالجة البيانات.

وفي وقت لاحق من هذا العام، سيبدأ مشروع "ذي ليغاسي سورفي اوف سبايس اند تايم" (المسح الإرثي للمكان والزمان) (LSST)، الذي سيمسح السماء كل ليلة على مدار العقد المقبل، ملتقطا أدق التغيرات بدقة لا مثيل لها.

علوم وتكنولوجيا

العمل...

"فيرا

روبين"

لمجرات

بعيدة

ومناطق

تكوّنت

النجوم

"نسخ ولصق"... دراسة جديدة تكشف وقائع صادمة: هل يجعلنا ChatGPT أقل ذكاءً؟
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2025-05-14

بيع ألماسة "جوهرة البحر المتوسط الزرقاء" بأكثر من 20 مليون دولار!

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-04-13

رئيس بلدية سومي في أوكرانيا: مقتل أكثر من 20 بعد هجوم صاروخي روسي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2025-05-01

المرصد السوري: أكثر من مئة قتيل خلال يومين من اشتباكات ذات طابع طائفي في سوريا

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-06-19

الإسعاف الإسرائيليّ: تلقينا نداءات من أكثر من موقع سقطت فيها صواريخ أطلقت من إيران

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2025-06-22

"نسخ ولصق"... دراسة جديدة تكشف وقائع صادمة: هل يجعلنا ChatGPT أقل ذكاءً؟

LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2025-06-19

انتكاسة جديدة... انفجار صاروخ ستارشيب من "سبايس اكس" خلال تجربة روتينية

LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2025-06-19

"الوقت ينفذ للحد من تغيّر المناخ"... انخفاض مستمر في ميزانية الكربون العالمية والعلماء يحذّرون!

LBCI
علوم وتكنولوجيا
2025-06-18

الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يسبّب كارثة نووية وحرب عالمية ثالثة... هذا ما حذّر منه العلماء

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
صحة وتغذية
2025-05-27

علماء يدقّون ناقوس الخطر: لهذا السبب المهم احذروا التقبيل!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2025-06-21

"نزال القرن" بتنظيم سعودي!

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
06:45

لبنان سلم رئاسة لجنة التنمية الإجتماعية في الإسكوا إلى ليبيا في خلال الدورة الـ16

LBCI
أخبار دولية
15:32

بطريركيّة أنطاكية وسائر المشرق للروم الملكيّين الكاثوليك: العمل الإرهابيّ يأتي في إطار تصاعد الأعمال الطائفيّة في سوريا

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:11

ذخائر القديسة تيريزيا الطفل يسوع في دير مار ضومط في القبيات…

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:10

جلسات حوارية بين ألفا وتاتش برعاية وزير الاتصالات قبيل موسم الصيف

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:23

بو صعب يعلن عن جلسة نيابية في 30 حزيران ويؤكد: المقاومة ملتزمة و"لم تطلق أي رصاصة" منذ اتفاق وقف النار

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:43

غروسي: التصعيد لن يجد بأي حل ويجب العودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات

LBCI
أخبار دولية
06:41

اليوم الحادي عشر من الحرب الإسرائيلية الإيرانية...

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:25

تفاصيل الهجمات الإيرانية الأخيرة على إسرائيل...

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:43

كالاس: إغلاق مضيق هرمز سيكون "خطيرا للغاية"

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:36

جولة ذخائر القديسة تيريز الطفل يسوع مستمرة ومحطاتها اليوم كثيرة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:34

مطار القليعات... مكسب اقتصاديّ واجتماعيّ

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:03

شهود لرويترز: انفجار يهز كنيسة في وسط دمشق

LBCI
خبر عاجل
01:31

طيران الشرق الأوسط: تقديم مواعيد إقلاع رحلات متوجهة إلى الأردن والخليج العربي من 24 ولغاية 26 الحالي

LBCI
منوعات
15:33

العلماء يكشفون الحقيقة المروعة: لهذا السبب لا يجب أن تستخدم هاتفك أبدًا في المرحاض

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:19

التلفزيون السوريّ: انتحاريّ فجّر حزامًا ناسفًا داخل الكنيسة في دمشق

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:00

هيئة البث الإسرائيلية: إسرائيل وجهت رسالة إلى إيران مفادها أنها ترغب في إنهاء الحرب وطهران ترد بأن الوقت لم يحن بعد

LBCI
أخبار دولية
05:47

سانا: إرتفاع عدد قتلى الهجوم على كنيسة في دمشق إلى 25

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
00:09

الراعي دان تفجير كنيسة مار الياس: إستهداف المسيحيين في الشرق إنقلاب على حقيقته التاريخية

LBCI
اسرار
23:21

أسرار الصحف 23-06-2025

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More