Lebanon’s Dima Al-Khatib appointed as UNOSSC’s new Directo

Variety
2023-01-23 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Dima Al-Khatib appointed as UNOSSC’s new Directo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Dima Al-Khatib appointed as UNOSSC’s new Directo

UNDP has announced the assignment of Dima Al-Khatib as the new Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

With more than 25 years of experience, Dima Al-Khatib is a Sustainable Development Professional in many duty stations. During the last four years, she has served as UNDP’s Resident Representative in the Republic of Moldova.  

Before that, she held many positions, including a Program and Policy Coordinator at the UNDP Regional Hub in Amman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kuwait, and UNDP Deputy Country Director in Libya.  

Holding a Diplome d’Etudes Approfondies in Environmental Health from the Lebanese University (LU) and the France’s University of Bordeaux II, Dima also has a Bachelor of Science and a Teaching Diploma in Environmental Health from the American University of Beirut (AUB).
 

Variety

UNDP

Lebanon

Lebanese

AUB

Lebanese University

UNOSSC

LBCI Next
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
Lutherans ordain first Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Lebanese movie Farah is among the most trending on Netflix in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Variety
10:48

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lazard appoints Al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO

LBCI
Variety
10:20

Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app