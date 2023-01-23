News
Lebanon’s Dima Al-Khatib appointed as UNOSSC’s new Directo
Variety
2023-01-23 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s Dima Al-Khatib appointed as UNOSSC’s new Directo
UNDP has announced the assignment of Dima Al-Khatib as the new Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).
With more than 25 years of experience, Dima Al-Khatib is a Sustainable Development Professional in many duty stations. During the last four years, she has served as UNDP’s Resident Representative in the Republic of Moldova.
Before that, she held many positions, including a Program and Policy Coordinator at the UNDP Regional Hub in Amman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kuwait, and UNDP Deputy Country Director in Libya.
Holding a Diplome d’Etudes Approfondies in Environmental Health from the Lebanese University (LU) and the France’s University of Bordeaux II, Dima also has a Bachelor of Science and a Teaching Diploma in Environmental Health from the American University of Beirut (AUB).
Variety
UNDP
Lebanon
Lebanese
AUB
Lebanese University
UNOSSC
Next
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
Lutherans ordain first Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land
Previous
