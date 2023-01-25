Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Variety
2023-01-25 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate said on Wednesday there was no justice in Romania and that the case file against him in a criminal investigation for alleged human trafficking and rape was empty.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending an ongoing criminal investigation on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they deny.

On Thursday, a Romanian court extended their detention until Feb. 27. Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The victims were then taken to properties on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest and through physical violence and mental intimidation were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain, prosecutors said.

They also said Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who holds US and British nationality, raped one of the victims in March last year, which he had denied.

"They know we have done nothing wrong," Tate told reporters as he was brought in for further questioning by anti-organized crime prosecutors, the first comments made to the media since his arrest. "This file is completely empty. Of course it's unjust; there is no justice in Romania unfortunately."

Asked whether he has hurt women, Tate said: "Of course not."

Earlier this month, Romanian authorities said they had seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.99 million), including luxury cars and properties as a part of the investigation.

"There is no evidence against me," Tristan Tate told reporters on Wednesday. "The authorities are planning to steal my cars and steal my money. That is why I am in jail."

Prosecutors have said the seizure was meant to prevent the assets being sold or concealed.

Andrew Tate gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks that got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account was reinstated in November after Elon Musk acquired the social media giant.

He has said he moved to Romania because he liked living in countries where corruption was accessible to everybody.

Reuters

Variety

Andrew Tate

Romanian

Prosecutors

Kickboxer

Criminal

Accusations

Country

Corruption

Case

File

Internet

Personality

Influencer

Social

Media

LBCI Next
Georges Wassouf to honor his late son with a song
WHO doctor kidnapped in eastern Mali
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-31

Social media reacts to Kadim Al Saher’s Beirut concert

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-06

Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:44

Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector

LBCI
Variety
11:37

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Nissan and Renault close in on overhaul of alliance

LBCI
Variety
11:23

Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app