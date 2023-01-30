China smartphone market slumps to 10-year low in 2022

Variety
2023-01-30 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China smartphone market slumps to 10-year low in 2022
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China smartphone market slumps to 10-year low in 2022

After a decade of frantic growth, China’s smartphone market is hitting a speed bump as COVID-19 roils the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s smartphone shipments dropped 14 percent year-over-year in 2022, reaching a ten-year low, according to research firm Counterpoint. It was also the first time that China’s handset sales had slid below 300 million units in ten years, according to Canalys. Even in December, which has historically seen seasonal jumps in sales, China recorded a 5 percent quarter-to-quarter decline in smartphone shipments.

The three-year-long stringent “zero-COVID” policy that disrupted businesses and dampened consumer confidence, coupled with macroeconomic headwinds, spelled an end to China’s years of double-digit growth. Troubles mounted when the abrupt relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in early December resulted in a surge in cases, further adding pressure to the waning economy. Last year, China’s GDP grew 3 percent, its lowest in decades other than 2020.

Alibaba’s annual shopping bonanza in November offered some clues to China’s weakening spending power. The event, which is often compared to Black Friday and seen as a bellwether for the country’s consumer appetite, did not disclose its final sales number in 2022 for the first time since its inception in 2009.

There was one winner in this gloomy time. Apple finished the year with an all-time high market share of 18 percent thanks to “its aggressive promotions” and “resilient” demand in the high-end segment in China, according to Canalys. Its ascent also coincides with Huawei’s fall from grace in the premium handset market since US sanctions cut off its access to high-end chipsets.

Apple’s relationship with China remains a delicate one. The country is not only one of its biggest markets but has been the manufacturing backbone that created the world’s most valuable company today. In the past few years, however, COVID-related disruptions, such as a rare worker protest at a major Foxconn plant that delayed production, prompted the hardware juggernaut to rethink its supply chain strategy. The Wall Street Journal reported in early December that Apple was looking to relocate some of its supply chains out of China to other parts of Asia, including Vietnam and India.

India, in particular, is expected to play a bigger role in Apple’s supply chains as the firm plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in the country to produce 25 percent of all iPhones by 2025, according to JP Morgan analysts.

In Q4, the top smartphone brands in China by shipment were Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Honor (which was spun off from Huawei following US sanctions on the parent firm), and Xiaomi.

TechCrunch

Variety

China

Smartphone

Market

Slows

Down

Decline

Decade

Year

Long

Economy

Business

US

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
Middle East
11:52

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:54

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

LBCI
Variety
10:54

Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

LBCI
Variety
08:55

Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app