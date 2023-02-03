News
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
2023-02-03 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Amid the many challenges Lebanon is going through, Lebanese technology is bringing a sense of hope and resilience, proving growth by investing in the future of technology and human talent.
In this context, Resource Group, a regional technology group with a portfolio of diversified businesses covering the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has been awarded by The European, an English business publication, the “Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year- MENA.”
While the group’s Chairman and CEO, Lebanese Hisham Itani, was awarded “Best Digital Business Transformation CEO & Technology CEO of the Year – MENA” at The European Global Business Awards 2022.
The European recognizes businesses that could boost the economy in various sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking, and Investment, despite the global challenges.
Born in 1972, Hisham Itani completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut (AUB).
He first started his professional career in his family’s printing business. From the onset, he proceeded into new technologies ahead of demand and invested in R&D to develop leading solutions that could compete internationally.
In a short time, he expanded into different technology verticals, including digital security, smart card manufacturing, and mobile value-added solutions, among other sectors.
