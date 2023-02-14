Otter.ai launches OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant

Variety
2023-02-14 | 09:42
Otter.ai launches OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant
Otter.ai launches OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant

AI-powered voice transcription service Otter.ai is launching a new AI meeting assistant called OtterPilot, the company announced on Tuesday. OtterPilot automates meetings and is designed to help professionals save time and increase meeting productivity. The new features will roll out to users on all plans over the coming days, the company says.

After each meeting, OtterPilot will automatically send an AI-generated summary of key meeting topics to those invited to the meeting or directly to an Otter group. Automated summaries are shared via email, with hyperlinks to key moments. Otter launched an Automated Outline beta feature last year for Business users, but the new Automated Summary feature announced today is the result of an entirely new AI summary model and includes improved summarization. The Automated Summary will be available to all users.

The new meeting assistant can also automatically capture images of slides shared during virtual meetings. It automatically captures a slide presentation and inserts it into the meeting notes. Otter notes that this allows professionals to easily search for and recall important slides along with the transcript to remember what was shared.

OtterPilot also uses AI to write meeting notes in real time and share them with everyone so they can collaborate during meetings. During meetings, attendees can view the live transcript, add comments, highlight key points and also assign action items. Otter can automatically share the Otter notes with those invited to the meeting or to a specific group.
 
It’s worth noting that Otter Assistant, the company’s bot that can automatically join meetings on your calendar and transcribe the conversations, will now become a part of OtterPilot.

The company says OtterPilot makes it so not everyone on a team needs to attend every meeting, and that those who do can engage without being distracted by having to take notes. OtterPilot also aims to enhance the meetings you do attend by saving you time during the meeting and afterwards. 

“AI is helping us in every aspect of our life. Every day when I drive to work, I am helped and inspired by advancements in Tesla’s Autopilot system,” said Otter.ai CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “Similarly, we’ve seen the huge improvements in Otter’s AI capabilities, and now our OtterPilot promises to eliminate note-taking, save time, and improve meeting productivity for our user’s next billion meetings.”
 
The launch comes as Otter has reached the milestone of transcribing over 1 billion meetings. Back in 2021, the company said it had transcribed over 100 million meetings.

Given that AI has become an increasingly trending topic over the past few months, especially due to the launch of ChatGPT, it’s no surprise that Otter.ai has introduced a new AI-powered meeting assistant to complement its transcription service.
 

