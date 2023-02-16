Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition

Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building&#39;s demolition
Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition

A call was received by the Ministry of Culture stating that the building's owners, which previously housed the Edison cinema in Hamra, Beirut, had prepared to demolish it.

Caretaker Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, asked the heritage committee to assist him in inspecting the building and preparing a detailed report on its conditions and whether it stores heritage elements that require its preservation.  

He also requested a report from the security services and directed a letter to Beirut's governor to work to prevent the demolition, pending the Heritage Committee's submission of its report, and the necessary action in light of it. 
 

