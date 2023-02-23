Samsung unveils its own solution for satellite-based smartphone communication

Variety
2023-02-23 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samsung unveils its own solution for satellite-based smartphone communication
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samsung unveils its own solution for satellite-based smartphone communication

Earlier today, Samsung announced its own solution for satellite communication on smartphones. The company unveiled the 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem so phones can communicate with satellites in locations where there is no cellular network connectivity.

The company said that it aims to integrate this tech into its own Exynos chip, which is used in a lot of Samsung smartphones — but not the current flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S23. The Korean tech giant describes this tech as using “satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles” to provide connectivity in remote areas.

The move follows Apple, which launched satellite connectivity with iPhone 14 and 14 Pro for off-grid connectivity. The company first made this tech available in the US and Canada, later expanding it to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Apple relies on Globalstar’s satellite network.

“This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018,” Min Goo Kim, vice president of communication processor development at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

“Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G.”

The current generation of satellite communication tech promises two-way texting and calling for emergency situations. But Samsung is claiming that future versions of its tech will be capable of sending photos and videos as well.

Last month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm announced a partnership with Iridium to bring satellite communication to Android phones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
 

Variety

Samsung

Exynos

Satellite

Communications

Smartphone

Unveils

Solution

LBCI Next
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Vintage photos show winter days in old Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:59

Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

LBCI
Variety
05:14

Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:13

YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast

LBCI
Variety
08:14

Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

LBCI
Variety
07:59

Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

LBCI
Variety
07:47

Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app