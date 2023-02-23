News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samsung unveils its own solution for satellite-based smartphone communication
Variety
2023-02-23 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Samsung unveils its own solution for satellite-based smartphone communication
Earlier today, Samsung announced its own solution for satellite communication on smartphones. The company unveiled the 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem so phones can communicate with satellites in locations where there is no cellular network connectivity.
The company said that it aims to integrate this tech into its own Exynos chip, which is used in a lot of Samsung smartphones — but not the current flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S23. The Korean tech giant describes this tech as using “satellites and other non-terrestrial vehicles” to provide connectivity in remote areas.
The move follows Apple, which launched satellite connectivity with iPhone 14 and 14 Pro for off-grid connectivity. The company first made this tech available in the US and Canada, later expanding it to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Apple relies on Globalstar’s satellite network.
“This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018,” Min Goo Kim, vice president of communication processor development at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
“Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G.”
The current generation of satellite communication tech promises two-way texting and calling for emergency situations. But Samsung is claiming that future versions of its tech will be capable of sending photos and videos as well.
Last month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm announced a partnership with Iridium to bring satellite communication to Android phones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
TechCrunch
Variety
Samsung
Exynos
Satellite
Communications
Smartphone
Unveils
Solution
Next
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Vintage photos show winter days in old Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
0
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
0
Variety
05:14
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
Variety
05:14
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus
Middle East
2023-02-21
Egypt unveils renovated wing of oldest museum, new papyrus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:13
YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast
Variety
10:13
YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast
0
Variety
08:14
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
Variety
08:14
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
0
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
0
Variety
07:47
Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities
Variety
07:47
Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store