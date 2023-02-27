News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule
Variety
2023-02-27 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule
Tesla's (TSLA.O) plant in Brandenburg near Berlin is now producing 4,000 cars per week, the company said on Monday, three weeks ahead of schedule according to a recent production plan reviewed by Reuters.
Output from the plant is now a third of Model Y output in Shanghai, where Tesla planned to keep an average total output of 13,000 Model Ys per week - around 1,000 below maximum capacity - and a further 7,000 Model 3s in February and March, according to the production plan.
Tesla was planning to ramp up output from Brandenburg to 4,000 in the week of March 13 and to more than 5,000 by the end of June. It hit production of 2,000 units per week in October last year and 3,000 per week in December.
The maximum capacity planned for the Brandenburg plant is 500,000 cars a year, nearing 10,000 per week.
Tesla has also begun assembling batteries in Germany that will soon be used in vehicles produced at the plant, but said last week it will focus cell production in the US in light of Inflation Reduction Act incentives.
The US electric-vehicle maker is also preparing to produce cell components such as electrodes, some of which will be sent from its site in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg to the United States, Tesla said on Wednesday.
It is due to update analysts on its strategy on Wednesday.
Reuters
Variety
Tesla
German
Plan
Hits
Cars
Per Week
Ahead
Schedule
Elon Musk
EV
Electric Vehicle
Maker
Next
“Les Chenilles” by Lebanese sisters excel at Berlinale
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Variety
2023-02-08
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by US incentives
Variety
2023-02-22
Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by US incentives
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Kate is a new car maker focused on micro-cars for everyday use
Variety
2023-01-18
Kate is a new car maker focused on micro-cars for everyday use
0
World
2023-01-05
BYD overcomes Tesla to become world's largest EV maker
World
2023-01-05
BYD overcomes Tesla to become world's largest EV maker
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:36
Big Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet
Variety
07:36
Big Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet
0
Variety
06:59
“Les Chenilles” by Lebanese sisters excel at Berlinale
Variety
06:59
“Les Chenilles” by Lebanese sisters excel at Berlinale
0
Variety
06:01
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
Variety
06:01
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
0
Variety
05:55
Young Lebanese-Greek publishes poetry book inspired by "Zaatar"
Variety
05:55
Young Lebanese-Greek publishes poetry book inspired by "Zaatar"
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
0
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
3
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
8
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store