Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again

Variety
2023-02-27 | 12:57
High views
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
1min
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl has shined again at La Voix with a performance featuring Jacques Larin.

Abou Akl won the round after Corneille chose her, which brings her closer to the live shows.
 
The Lebanese singer took the audience's heart with her voice and presence, forming with her rival, Jacques, an incredible duo singing "Avant Toi" by singers Slimane and Vitaa, carrying a gentle romantic character as Christa was playing on the piano.  

Corneille, a jury member, praised Christa Maria's talent and presence, saying: "Today we are witnessing the birth of a star, her artistic presence is integrated, and her participation qualifies her to follow her career in the program at a steady pace."  

On passing this stage, Abu Akl expressed happiness with her achievements.  

"My success today is a gift to my homeland Lebanon, which suffers a lot, in the hope of greater success to be like all successful Lebanese expatriates that bring back some of the joy," she added.  

Since participating in the program, Christa Maria has proven her high vocal and musical abilities.
 

