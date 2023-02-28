Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger

Variety
2023-02-28 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger

No company is immune from the generative AI wave, and everybody wants in. Meta is the latest entrant in testing AI-powered tools for its products. Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is building “a new top-level product group” to integrate generative AI into its services used by billions of users.

Zuckerberg said the team will focus on building creative tools at first, but its long-term goal is to create “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.” The company, however, has to do a lot of foundational work before it shares these “futuristic” experiences with users, he cautioned.

The company is starting by testing text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger — presumably ChatGPT-styled conversation bots. While these could be a fun use case for users, Meta could also eventually leverage these features by offering them to businesses in areas such as sales and customer support.

Meta is also experimenting with AI-aided filters and ad formats on Instagram along with “video and multi-modal experiences”.

According to Axios, the project will be led by former Apple executive Ahmad Al-Dahle, and the team will report to the Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

While generative AI tools have been around for a while, the tech found mainstream stardom only with OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot. Microsoft has already integrated some of that AI goodness into Bing search and Edge browser. In response, earlier this month, Google also said that it is experimenting with a rival product called Bard. Other search engines like You.com and Neeva have also announced AI-powered chat product integrations. Facebook-rival Snapchat also launched a custom-trained chatbot for its paid subscribers this month.

It’s not surprising to see Meta go on an AI offensive. Zuckerberg’s big bet on the metaverse hasn’t paid off yet and the company will need to find new ways to earn revenue. Last week, it debuted the Meta Verified subscription program, but like we have seen with other social networks, paid plans are yet to show a semblance of a major revenue driver.
 

Variety

Meta

Generative AI

Artificial

Intelligence

Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg

Whatsapp

Messenger

Experimenting

LBCI Next
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta

LBCI
Variety
10:50

Meta backs a new system that allows minors to stop their intimate images from being posted online

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:09

Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for a major jazz prize

LBCI
Variety
07:19

Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

LBCI
Variety
06:45

White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:08

Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

LBCI
World
08:00

Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Middle East
06:56

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app