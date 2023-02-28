News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
Variety
2023-02-28 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
No company is immune from the generative AI wave, and everybody wants in. Meta is the latest entrant in testing AI-powered tools for its products. Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is building “a new top-level product group” to integrate generative AI into its services used by billions of users.
Zuckerberg said the team will focus on building creative tools at first, but its long-term goal is to create “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.” The company, however, has to do a lot of foundational work before it shares these “futuristic” experiences with users, he cautioned.
The company is starting by testing text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger — presumably ChatGPT-styled conversation bots. While these could be a fun use case for users, Meta could also eventually leverage these features by offering them to businesses in areas such as sales and customer support.
Meta is also experimenting with AI-aided filters and ad formats on Instagram along with “video and multi-modal experiences”.
According to Axios, the project will be led by former Apple executive Ahmad Al-Dahle, and the team will report to the Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.
While generative AI tools have been around for a while, the tech found mainstream stardom only with OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot. Microsoft has already integrated some of that AI goodness into Bing search and Edge browser. In response, earlier this month, Google also said that it is experimenting with a rival product called Bard. Other search engines like You.com and Neeva have also announced AI-powered chat product integrations. Facebook-rival Snapchat also launched a custom-trained chatbot for its paid subscribers this month.
It’s not surprising to see Meta go on an AI offensive. Zuckerberg’s big bet on the metaverse hasn’t paid off yet and the company will need to find new ways to earn revenue. Last week, it debuted the Meta Verified subscription program, but like we have seen with other social networks, paid plans are yet to show a semblance of a major revenue driver.
TechCrunch
Variety
Meta
Generative AI
Artificial
Intelligence
Instagram
Mark Zuckerberg
Whatsapp
Messenger
Experimenting
Next
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-20
Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook
Variety
2023-02-20
Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta
Variety
2022-12-22
Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta
0
Variety
10:50
Meta backs a new system that allows minors to stop their intimate images from being posted online
Variety
10:50
Meta backs a new system that allows minors to stop their intimate images from being posted online
0
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:09
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for a major jazz prize
Variety
08:09
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for a major jazz prize
0
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
0
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
0
Variety
06:45
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Variety
06:45
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
0
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store