News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance's stablecoin
Variety
2023-03-01 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance's stablecoin
Binance's stablecoin, Binance USD, has seen around $6 billion of outflows following a US regulatory crackdown on the company that issues the token, according to market tracker CoinGecko.
Paxos Trust Company, which issues Binance USD, said on Feb. 13 that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had told the company it should have registered the product as a security and is considering taking action against the platform.
On the same day, New York's chief financial regulator said in a consumer alert that it had ordered Paxos to stop creating the token.
An NYDFS spokesperson later told Reuters via email that Paxos violated its obligations for "tailored, periodic risk assessments" and due diligence checks on Binance and Binance USD customers needed to stop "bad actors from using the platform".
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the regulator's decision meant the market cap of the token would decrease over time.
On Wednesday, the value of all Binance USD was around $10.5 billion, down from $16.1 billion on Feb. 13, according to market tracker CoinGecko.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that investors have pulled more than $6 billion out of the Binance-branded token in the past month, citing data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen.
Analysts said the NYDFS move represented a setback in Binance's efforts to gain market share from larger stablecoins.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler has previously said he believes some stablecoins to be securities.
Reuters
Variety
Binance
Stablecoin
Investors
Pull
Billion
US
Regulatory
Crackdown
Next
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-02
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
World
2023-02-02
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
0
World
2023-02-28
White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor
World
2023-02-28
White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor
0
Variety
2023-02-27
Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal
Variety
2023-02-27
Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal
0
World
2023-02-24
US commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid to Ukraine
World
2023-02-24
US commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid to Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:05
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
09:05
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
Variety
09:02
Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures
Variety
09:02
Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures
0
Variety
06:09
Revolut reports first full year of profit
Variety
06:09
Revolut reports first full year of profit
0
Variety
06:00
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Variety
06:00
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store