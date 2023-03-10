UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon

“Nahno-Volunteers” (We are Volunteers) is a new national platform launched in Lebanon to provide youth with volunteering opportunities in their communities, empower them to increase their skills, and contribute to social impact.



This platform, launched with funding from the Netherlands, aims at cooperating with both volunteerism and youth engagement while encouraging volunteer opportunities in many sectors by building partnerships with civil society-based organizations (CBOs), NGOs, and the private sector across the country.



The volunteers can also choose from these opportunities based on their interests and skills.



The platform will target the youth between the ages of 15 and 24 years, including UNICEF-supported youth groups, focusing on marginalized groups.



“Volunteer work is one of the most vital mechanisms in achieving social, environmental, economic, sports transformation and institutional work,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon.



According to a press release by UNICEF Lebanon, “Nahno-Volunteers” represents a significant milestone, as the agency will manage the operationalization of the platform, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs, to develop a bridge from skills training to employment opportunities.